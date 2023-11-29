Delhi’s air quality improves after rain, more drizzle expected

Delhi’s air quality improved to the poor category on Wednesday a day after it rained in the city. An average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 258 (poor) was recorded at 7.05am on Wednesday compared to 294 at 6pm on Tuesday. Another western disturbance was expected to influence Delhi on Wednesday night. (HT PHOTO)

The average AQI oscillated between the severe and the upper end of the very poor categories over the last two weeks. It is likely to hover around the very poor and unlikely to touch the severe category again.

Another western disturbance was expected to influence Delhi on Wednesday night with chances of a drizzle over the next two days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the impact of the current western disturbance was fading.

IMD scientist Kuldeep Srivastava said a cyclonic circulation was forming over Rajasthan and the wind direction will remain easterly, meaning moisture will keep coming towards Delhi over the next two days with the possibility of a drizzle late on Wednesday and on Thursday morning. “Delhi may have shallow to moderate fog over the next two days.”

The improvement in air quality on Tuesday prompted the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR to revoke all measures under stage 3 or the severe category of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The revocation ended the ban on private construction, plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers, mining activities, and stone crushers.

CAQM said construction and demolition sites that were issued specific closure orders on account of violations will not be allowed to resume work.

Stage 3 measures were invoked on November 2 when the AQI crossed 400 for the first time this season.