Delhi’s air quality slips back to ‘very poor’ category; shallow fog likely

Parts of New Delhi were likely to be shrouded in shallow fog on Wednesday morning, while the Capital’s air quality yet again plunged to the “very poor” category.

The hourly air quality index (AQI) reading at 7am was 350, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). On Tuesday, the average 24-hour AQI was 290, which was in the “poor” category.

The CPCB classifies an AQI of zero to 50 as “good”, 51-100 as “satisfactory”, 101-200 as “moderate”, 201-300 as “poor”, 301-400 as “very poor” and above 401 as “severe”.

On the weather front, the minimum temperature was likely to be 9 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and the maximum of 27 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast.

New Delhi’s minimum temperature on Tuesday was 10.3 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature was 26.7 degrees Celsius. According to the IMD’s weekly forecast, shallow fog in the morning is likely till Saturday morning.

The city’s minimum temperature is expected to stay between 9 and 11 degrees Celsius over the next three days.

On Tuesday, the union ministry of earth sciences’ air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), said the AQI is likely to be in the “poor” and “lower end of very poor” categories till Friday.

“Winds at transport level are likely to slow down and also change direction from the northwest to south-southeast tomorrow and north or northwest on Thursday. Local surface winds are also relatively low for the next three days that reduces dispersion of pollutants leading to deterioration. The net effect is that air quality is likely to be in the ‘poor’ or ‘lower end of very poor’ categories for the next three days,” the SAFAR predicted.

SAFAR said local surface winds are likely to pick up soon, resulting in an improvement in New Delhi’s air quality from Saturday.