close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi's CP smog tower reportedly locked up by staff. AAP minister claims ‘deliberate mismanagement’ by Centre

Delhi's CP smog tower reportedly locked up by staff. AAP minister claims ‘deliberate mismanagement’ by Centre

ByShobhit Gupta
Jan 07, 2024 04:19 PM IST

According to staff members, they have not received their salaries for the past month, and no written assurance of job security by the government.

The anti-smog tower installed in Delhi's Connaught Place is non-functional and reportedly locked by the personnel responsible for its operations due to non-payment of their salary, reported news agency ANI.

Delhi's CP smog tower.(ANI)
Delhi's CP smog tower.(ANI)

According to staff members, they have not received their salaries for the past month, and no written assurance of job security by the government.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed that the mismanagement is being deliberately spread by the central government.

"Today all powers have been given to a few officials and now they are working as per their wish. First, they closed the smog tower but when the court scolded them, the smog tower was made operational. Now, I don't know under what circumstances it has been closed. Officials are not following the orders of ministers because they know that no action will be taken against them. I think this mismanagement is being deliberately spread by the central government," he said to ANI.

The national capital is engulfed with a thick fog layer and is affected by 'very poor' air quality levels during these winter months.

A team of Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) officials in November 2023 restarted the non-functional tower, a day after the Supreme Court ordered the administration to immediately operationalise the tower amid the worsening air quality of the region.

Earlier in November last year, Delhi's environment minister Gopal Rai claimed that CP's smog tower has been inoperational due to non-payment by the Centre. "I thought it was important for the people in Delhi to know under what conspiracy the smog tower in Delhi was shut and who did it…" Rai had said.

The tower was developed at a cost of around 25 crore following an apex court order in 2020. It was inaugurated by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in 2021 amid much fanfare.

The tower has 40 large fans that draw air from the top of a special canopy structure and release clean air below – each fan is a 25 horsepower motor.

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out