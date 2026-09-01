Delhi’s Mahajan Imaging and Labs has entered into a joint venture partnership with Chennai-based Neuberg Diagnostics to expand the pathology services, as per an official statement released by the company. Delhi’s Mahajan Imaging partners with Chennai-based Neuberg Diagnostics

“The collaboration brings together Mahajan Imaging & Labs’ decades of experience in radiology, nuclear medicine, PET CT and advanced diagnostics, established presence across Delhi-NCR and Jaipur, deep clinical expertise and market knowledge with Neuberg’s pathology and genomics capabilities, clinical and operational expertise, and multi-market experience across India, the UAE, South Africa and the USA,” the statement read.

Mahajan Imaging provides pathology and genomics services as part of its broader integrated diagnostic offering. The management said that this partnership will expand the existing capabilities by enhancing the range of testing across areas such as genomics, metabolomics, proteomics and molecular pathology.

“The partnership marks an important step in expanding Mahajan Imaging & Labs’ pathology capabilities in a seamless manner and will create opportunities for expansion into new geographies across North India,” read the statement.

Harsh Mahajan, founder and chairman of Mahajan Imaging, said, “The decision to associate with Neuberg is rooted in where diagnostics is headed. Radiology, pathology and genomics today do not exist in isolation. Increasingly, clinical decisions require information from imaging, pathology, molecular testing and genomics to be considered together. We have spent more than three decades building depth in imaging and radiology, and have also been expanding our pathology footprint rapidly over the last few years.”

“Pathology and genomics have been an integral part of our diagnostic journey, and this association with Neuberg allows us to accelerate that existing capability by bringing in additional scale, infrastructure and expertise. This association allows us to broaden that clinical proposition without having to build every capability independently. It is an important step in expanding the pathology capabilities of Mahajan Imaging & Labs in a seamless manner, while further strengthening our role in a more connected diagnostic ecosystem.”

Meanwhile, GSK Velu, founder, chairman and managing director of Neuberg Diagnostics, said, “Its (Mahajan Imaging’s) strong clinical foundation and established presence make it a natural partner for Neuberg as we look to strengthen pathology and build a more integrated diagnostics offering in the region. Our focus now is to complement that foundation with Neuberg’s pathology, genomics and wellness capabilities, IT and digital infrastructure and operating experience. This gives us an opportunity to build a much more comprehensive diagnostics presence in the region.”

As Neuberg’s exclusive partner in seven states of north India, Mahajan Imaging will take over the existing business of Neuberg in its labs in Noida, Lucknow and Jammu.