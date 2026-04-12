Delhi’s Neeli Jheel sets sight on Ramsar tag, 250 species recorded

In a push towards getting Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary’s Neeli Jheel identified as a Ramsar site, the Delhi government has found a total of 250 bird species –- including 58 water species –- around the water body.

As per an assessment, carried out in February through Wetlands International South Asia, the government found significant biological diversity in the area and the presence of endangered species – two criteria necessary for notifying a water body as a Ramsar site.

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A Ramsar site is a wetland of international importance under the Ramsar Convention, 1971 and authorities need to meet at least one of the nine criteria defined under the convention, in regards to ecological, zoological or hydrological importance.

The vulnerable species identified include the common pochard and river tern. The endangered species included the Egyptian vulture and steppe eagle, while the critically endangered species spotted were White-rumped vulture and Red-headed vulture.

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“Criteria number two is that the wetland should be considered internationally important if it supports rare species and threatened ecological communities. Criteria number three is if it supports biological diversity. With over 250 species and a number of endangered and rare species being spotted, the government will satisfy at least one of these two criteria,” an official aware of the matter said.

India, one of the parties to the Ramsar Convention, has added 98 sites to the list since 1982.

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Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa confirmed the development, stating the survey was carried out in February this year, on behalf of the state forest and wildlife department. “We wanted to assess flora and fauna, so we could proceed with the process of getting it declared a Ramsar site,” Sirsa told HT, adding that nearly 70% of the lake falls on the Haryana side, where it is locally called as the Bharadwaj lake.

“Since it is a trans-boundary wetland, we are coordinating with the Haryana government too. They are equally keen to get it declared as a Ramsar site, so we are waiting for them to carry out a similar assessment,” Sirsa said. A joint report will then be prepared and submitted to the Centre.

The Delhi government had on February 2 announced it was planning to notify the 5.16 hectare Neeli Jheel at Asola Bhatti wildlife sanctuary as Delhi’s first Ramsar site. Speaking at an event, Sirsa had said the government was already in talks with the Centre on this matter.

Officially, Delhi has over 1,300 water bodies. However, a large chunk of these have been encroached upon over the years, or have dried up. As per Delhi State Wetland Authority, there are 1,045 water bodies in revenue records and 322 were identified using satellite imagery. However, only 674 such water bodies were actually found on the ground.

In February, Sirsa had also said 174 water bodies have seen revival and rejuvenation in Delhi and the tender to protect and revive another 22 water bodies had been floated. Further, detailed estimates are being prepared for 20 more such water bodies in Delhi, he had said earlier.