Delimitation panel meets with stakeholders to chalk out 250 municipal wards
The three-member delimitation committee on Thursday met with stakeholder agencies to initiate the process of constituting 250 new municipal wards under the unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).
An official privy to the panel’s functioning said the meeting saw the participation of officials of the directorate of census operations, Geo-spatial Delhi Limited (GSDL), MCD and the revenue department of the Delhi government and it was decided that the 2011 Census data will be used to demarcate the new wards.
“A variation of 10% will be allowed in population figures and all wards, as far as practicable, will be geographically compact areas with physical features acting as boundaries of administrative units. Each assembly constituency shall be divided into a minimum of three wards and the boundary of a ward will be within the boundary of the relevant assembly constituency,” the official said, asking not to be named.
As per 2011 Census, Delhi has a population of 16,787,941 -- male 8,987,326 and female 7,800,615.
GSDL, which had worked on the previous delimitation exercise in 2016-17, has been tasked with preparing data along with digital maps of the assembly constituencies and wards. “Office of chief electoral officer of Delhi has provided us the latest electoral rolls along with assembly constituency-wise list of polling stations and soft copies of maps of assembly constituencies,” the panel said.
“Delhi had a 16.14% SC (Scheduled Caste) population, as per Census 2011, and correspondingly, around 40 seats will be reserved for SC candidates. The DMC Act mandates that half the seats in the corporation be reserved for women and consequently, 20 seats will be reserved for SC women candidates. Of the remaining 210 general seats, 105 will be reserved for women candidates,” a state election commission official said, asking not to be named
The members said the draft delimitation order will be put in the public domain while giving ample time and fair opportunity to all stakeholders, including the general public, to provide their suggestions and objections.
Three member panel was set up on July 8, 2022, to oversee the process of redrawing the ward boundaries as mandated by the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022, which was cleared by Parliament in April this year.
.
-
‘Irregularities’ in welfare schemes: Former Sangrur assistant labour commissioner given clean chit
Sangrur: Days after issuing a show-cause notice to then assistant labour commissioner of Sangrur, who is now posted as ALC, Ludhiana, for allegedly giving benefit of welfare schemes to ineligible persons, the Punjab Building and Other Construction Workers' Welfare Board of the state labour department has given clean chit to him.
-
1.1 lakh Indians, OCI cardholders visited Kartarpur gurdwara using corridor: Govt
New Delhi: A total of 1,10,670 Indians and overseas citizenship of India cardholders visited Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan using the Kartarpur corridor, the government said on Friday. The corridor linking Dera Baba Nanak in India's Gurdaspur with the gurdwara in Pakistan's Kartarpur was thrown open in November 2019. Gurdwara Darbar Sahib is located in Pakistan's Narowal district across the Ravi, about four km from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine.
-
Moga to be garbage-free under Swachh Bharat Mission
Moga : Under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin), the Union government has decided to make villages of two districts of the country, including Moga in Punjab, free of liquid and solid wastes. The second district is in Odisha. Moga deputy commissioner Kulwant Singh said the work to make the villages garbage-free will be implemented jointly by the water supply and sanitation department and the panchayati raj department under MGNREGA.
-
Burberry’s new campaign features 4-year-old Sahib as first Sikh model
London : British Luxury brand Burberry has garnered a lot of applause for its inclusive campaign. The luxury brand recently launched their 'Back To School' kidswear campaign featuring London-based four-year-old Sikh child model Sahib Singh. Making waves for being inclusive and bringing to the fore diversity in fashion, Burberry has, for the first time, had a Sikh child model as the brand's face. Netizens are applauding the brand for the representation of South Asian faces.
-
SGPC shoots off legal notice to motivational speaker for animating 10th Sikh guru
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has sent a legal notice to a famous motivational speaker, Dr. Vivek Bindra, for allegedly animating the personality of the tenth Sikh guru, Guru Gobind Singh, and depicting the Sikh history in a wrong manner. SGPC assistant secretary, media, Kulwinder Singh Ramdas said that Bindra disobeyed despite the fact that animation or filming of personality of Sikh gurus is forbidden as per the order of Sri Akal Takht Sahib.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics