‘Didn’t make remarks against any Sikh gurus’: Atishi to House panel in GTB row

In a letter responding to a notice by a Delhi Assembly privileges committee, Leader of the Opposition Atishi on Monday denied she had made derogatory remarks against any Sikh gurus and demanded that an unedited video recording of the official house proceedings be provided to her. AAP leader Atishi (HT Archive)

“At the outset, I state with utmost clarity that I have never made any derogatory remark against Sikh Gurus, either in the House or at any other point of time in my life. I categorically deny the allegation in its entirety,” Atishi told the committee examining the matter.

The controversy began during a scheduled discussion on the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur on January 6, the first day of the Delhi Assembly’s Winter Session. BJP MLAs accused Atishi of using “insensitive words” in connection with the Sikh Guru and demanded a public apology. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in response, denied the allegations.

Delhi assembly speaker Vijender Gupta referred the matter to the committee on privileges that had initiated proceedings against Atishi and requested a written reply by January 19.

In the letter, Atishi further said she comes from a family where reverence for Sikh gurus is not a matter of “political posture but of lived values and deep personal faith”. She highlighted that the Assembly notice used vague terms like “pandemonium in the house” and “disturbed the proceedings” without actually specifying the context.

She added, “At no point were Sikh Gurus referred to, invoked or alluded to in any manner whatsoever.”

She added, “In the absence of such particulars, I am placed in the untenable position of being asked to respond to an undefined and unsubstantiated allegation. This is contrary to basic principles of natural justice.”

Atishi asked for a copy of the complaint against her, the unedited video recording of the official proceedings and a certificate under the evidence law. She also asked for copies of the communication from the Speaker asking her to attend the sitting and clarify her position on the allegations. “Upon receipt of the above materials, I shall be in a position to offer any further clarification,” she added.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor has said that no one expected that Atishi would accept her fault and urged the Speaker to suspend her from Delhi Assembly till she tenders an unconditional apology.