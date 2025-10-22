Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Diwali surge: MCD collects over 14,000 tonnes of waste

    Published on: Oct 22, 2025 3:58 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link
    During Diwali and Bhai Dooj, more waste is generated because of gifts, packaging, decorations, and gatherings. Cardboard boxes, wrapping materials, and disposable plastic items add to the load. (Representational image)
    During Diwali and Bhai Dooj, more waste is generated because of gifts, packaging, decorations, and gatherings. Cardboard boxes, wrapping materials, and disposable plastic items add to the load. (Representational image)

    Data shared by MCD showed that a total of 14,536 metric tonnes of waste was collected on Saturday and 14,147 tonnes on Sunday, against the usual 11,500 tonnes per day

    In the weekend leading to Diwali, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) collected over 14,000 metric tonnes of solid waste on both October 18 and 19, marking a spike of more than 2,500 tonnes per day compared to the city’s average daily collection, officials said on Monday.

    Data shared by MCD showed that a total of 14,536 metric tonnes of waste was collected on Saturday and 14,147 tonnes on Sunday, against the usual 11,500 tonnes per day.

    An MCD official, who did not wish to be named, said the surge was driven by increased consumption and celebrations during the festive week.

    “During Diwali and Bhai Dooj, more waste is generated because of gifts, packaging, decorations, and gatherings. Cardboard boxes, wrapping materials, and disposable plastic items add to the load,” the official said, adding that the figure also reflects intensified collection efforts under a special cleanliness drive launched ahead of Diwali.

    He added that waste levels are expected to return to normal within a week as festivities wind down.

    According to MCD data, the highest volumes of waste were collected from the Central zone on both days, followed by the West and City-Sadar-Paharganj zones. The lowest collection was recorded in the Civil Lines zone, followed by Keshavpuram and Narela.

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
    News/Cities/Delhi News/Diwali Surge: MCD Collects Over 14,000 Tonnes Of Waste
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes