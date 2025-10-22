Diwali surge: MCD collects over 14,000 tonnes of waste

In the weekend leading to Diwali, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) collected over 14,000 metric tonnes of solid waste on both October 18 and 19, marking a spike of more than 2,500 tonnes per day compared to the city’s average daily collection, officials said on Monday.

Data shared by MCD showed that a total of 14,536 metric tonnes of waste was collected on Saturday and 14,147 tonnes on Sunday, against the usual 11,500 tonnes per day.

An MCD official, who did not wish to be named, said the surge was driven by increased consumption and celebrations during the festive week.

“During Diwali and Bhai Dooj, more waste is generated because of gifts, packaging, decorations, and gatherings. Cardboard boxes, wrapping materials, and disposable plastic items add to the load,” the official said, adding that the figure also reflects intensified collection efforts under a special cleanliness drive launched ahead of Diwali.

He added that waste levels are expected to return to normal within a week as festivities wind down.

According to MCD data, the highest volumes of waste were collected from the Central zone on both days, followed by the West and City-Sadar-Paharganj zones. The lowest collection was recorded in the Civil Lines zone, followed by Keshavpuram and Narela.