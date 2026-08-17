DJB extends water bill late surcharge waiver scheme to March 2027
The Delhi govt has extended its 100% waiver on late payment surcharge on outstanding water bills for domestic and non-domestic consumers until March 31, 2027
New Delhi: The Delhi government has extended its 100% waiver on late payment surcharge (LPSC) on outstanding water bills for domestic and non-domestic consumers until March 31, 2027, giving consumers another opportunity to clear their principal dues without paying the accumulated surcharge.
According to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), 527,514 consumers, or around 35% of the total, have availed the waiver scheme so far, under which ₹3,261 crore has been waived. The board has collected ₹815.84 crore towards the principal amount from domestic and non-domestic consumers.
The scheme covers 14.09 lakh domestic consumers and 70,312 commercial consumers.
The board has also clarified that no further extension will be allowed after the deadline.
Water minister Parvesh Verma on Sunday said the extension aimed to allow consumers to settle long-pending dues while improving the DJB’s revenue recovery.
“When LPSC keeps getting added, the amount can become difficult to clear. We wanted to give people a genuine opportunity to pay the principal amount and leave the burden of LPSC behind,” he said.
“We are not asking people to pay more. We are asking people to pay what they actually owe. If the principal amount is paid, LPSC will be waived 100%. This is real relief for consumers,” he explained.
“This is the final opportunity. There will be no further extension,” Verma added.
Meanwhile, the DJB has directed its field offices to publicise the extended settlement scheme and inform consumers about the waiver available against payment of the principal amount.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSnehil Sinha
Snehil Sinha is an Assistant Editor with the Delhi Metro bureau of Hindustan Times, where she reports on politics, governance, public policy, urban infrastructure and transport, subjects that shape the everyday lives of millions in the national capital. Over a journalism career spanning 14 years, she has built a reputation for meticulous, data-driven reporting that combines on-ground perspectives with policy analysis. She began her career with The Indian Express before joining Hindustan Times, where she has reported extensively on civic administration and urban governance in Gurugram, Noida and now Delhi. Her reporting is distinguished by its clarity, depth and balance. Whether covering large-scale infrastructure projects, environmental challenges, transport reforms or government policy, she tries to translate complex administrative decisions into accessible, engaging stories without losing nuance. Her work reflects a strong command of public records, official data and field reporting, often connecting policy announcements with their impact on citizens. Her stories go beyond headlines to explain how governance decisions influence the city's growth, mobility and quality of life, making her work an important contribution to informed public discourse.Read More
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