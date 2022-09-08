DMRC to provide bus services from tomorrow for those visiting Central Vista
DMRC said the buses being used were all electric and will be picking up visitors from Bhairon Road and dropping them off at Gate No.1 of the National Stadium C-hexagon
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said it will be providing bus services to people wanting to visit India Gate and the new Central Vista from Friday onwards, with these buses to be made available at Bhairon road, officials said on Thursday.
DMRC said the buses being used were all electric and will be picking up visitors from Bhairon Road and dropping them off at gate number 1 of the National Stadium C-hexagon, from where the India Gate and Central Vista can be accessed on foot.
DMRC said this facility will be available initially for a week and may be extended further, based on the demand.
Also Read: Central Vista revamp: Project of ‘national importance’ for New India
“A total of six buses will be operating on the route. These buses will be available for visitors from 5PM onwards and the last pick up will be at 9PM,” said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, Corporate Communications, DMRC.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the revamped Central Vista Avenue on Friday at 7PM, with the area to be thrown open to the public from 8:45PM onwards.
The new Central Vista is lined with lush lawns, 16.5KM of red granite walkways, refurbished canals, repaired and polished facades, public amenities, special vending zones and improved signages.
New pedestrian underpasses, improved parking spaces, new exhibition panels and upgraded night lighting are some other aspects of the mega facelift of the iconic stretch.
-
Central Vista revamp: Project of ‘national importance’ for New India
In September 2019, the government announced the plan to redevelop Central Vista spread over approximately 4 square km. Three years later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday inaugurate redeveloped Central Vista Avenue, the first part of the Rs 13,500-crore project. The Opposition parties criticised the project, especially the government's decision to start the construction during the Covid-19 pandemic. But the Centre maintained its necessity and called it a project of “national importance”.
-
Delhi HC waives off ₹25,000 cost on ex-CBI director over Twitter blue tick plea
The Delhi High court on Thursday waived off the cost of ₹25,000 imposed on former Indian Police Service officer and ex-CBI director, M Nageswara Rao in May this year while rejecting hRao's'plea for restoration of the blue tick on his Twitter account. Following this, the court removed the cost. In May, this year, the court fined Rao while rejecting his plea to restore his Twitter blue verified badge, which indicates an account is authentic.
-
Savarkar textbook row: Bulbul reference just a 'metaphor', says author's wife
Following the controversy over a paragraph from class 8 Kannada second language textbook on V D Savarkar, which had gone viral on social media, for apparent "glorification" of the freedom fighter, the wife of the author has released a statement saying that the bulbul imagery in it is "nothing but a metaphor."
-
Out on bail, murder convict ends life after attacking kin with axe in Muktsar
A 32-year-old murder convict, who was out on bail, killed The deceased, Amarinder Singh after brutally assaulting three family members with an axe in Aulakh village, Muktsar, on Thursday morning. Malout deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Balkar Singh Sandhu said, “Amarinder Singh was undergoing treatment for a mental illness. On Thursday morning, he attacked his cousin Gurdhian Singh, his wife Sarabjit Kaur and his mother Jasbir kaur with an axe. Later, he ended his own life.”
-
Bomb threat to Amritsar school a hoax, 3 students detained
A day after a hoax bomb threat to DAV Public School in Amritsar went viral on social media, the Punjab Police detained three Class 9 students, who had allegedly started the rumour, on Thursday. Both posts featured the Pakistan flag and the threats were written in both English and Urdu. Soon after, security was beefed up at the school, and Punjab Police commandos were deployed on campus. Cops are questioning them to ascertain their motive.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics