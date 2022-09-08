DMRC to provide bus services from tomorrow for those visiting Central Vista

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said it will be providing bus services to people wanting to visit India Gate and the new Central Vista from Friday onwards, with these buses to be made available at Bhairon road, officials said on Thursday.

DMRC said the buses being used were all electric and will be picking up visitors from Bhairon Road and dropping them off at gate number 1 of the National Stadium C-hexagon, from where the India Gate and Central Vista can be accessed on foot.

DMRC said this facility will be available initially for a week and may be extended further, based on the demand.

“A total of six buses will be operating on the route. These buses will be available for visitors from 5PM onwards and the last pick up will be at 9PM,” said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, Corporate Communications, DMRC.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the revamped Central Vista Avenue on Friday at 7PM, with the area to be thrown open to the public from 8:45PM onwards.

The new Central Vista is lined with lush lawns, 16.5KM of red granite walkways, refurbished canals, repaired and polished facades, public amenities, special vending zones and improved signages.

New pedestrian underpasses, improved parking spaces, new exhibition panels and upgraded night lighting are some other aspects of the mega facelift of the iconic stretch.