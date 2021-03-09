Draw of lots for Delhi Development Authority housing scheme 2021 tomorrow

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will hold a draw of lots for its housing scheme of 2021, which will be live streamed, on Wednesday (March 10). The land-owning agency received over 22,000 applications for the housing scheme announced in January this year.

The DDA has put 1,354 flats, mostly in the High Income Group (HIG) and Middle Income Group (MIG) category located in Dwarka and Jasola, on sale in its latest housing scheme. DDA officials said that the response has been good despite the slump in the real estate sector.

“The response has been very good. We have received 22,750 applications for 1,354 flats. The draw of lots will be live streamed. We have moved the entire process online due to the pandemic so that people don’t have to make frequent trips to our offices to get the work done,” said the official.

The draw of lots can be viewed at https://dda.webcast.ml 11am onwards.

The DDA has received over 7,000 applications along with payment for its 1,011 High Income Group (HIG) and Middle Income Group (MIG) category flats located in Dwarka and Jasola. The 254 HIG flats are located in Jasola, Vasant Kunj, Rohini and Dwarka. There are 757 two- and three-bedroom MIG flats located in Dwarka, Rohini, Vasant Kunj, Janahgirpuri and Madipur.

While 215 flats in Jasola have been put on sale for the first time, the remaining were returned by allottees in the previous housing schemes. The cost of HIG flats, which are 87.9sqm to 177.3sqm in size, varies between ₹69.62 lakh to ₹2.14 crore.

Apart from the location of the flats, DDA officials said that the quality of construction, facilities at the housing complex, two parking spots per flat in HIG etc are some of the reasons why people are keen on applying for these flats.

Despite the slump in the real estate market, DDA officials are optimistic that 254 HIG flats in Jasola will find many takers. The cost of HIG flats, which are 87.9sqm to 177.3sqm in size, varies between ₹69.62 lakh to ₹2.14 crore. “These are spacious flats, located on the Delhi-Noida border and well-connected to the rest of the city via Metro and other public transport systems. There is a dual piping system as the complex has its own sewage treatment plant. The most important thing is that each flat has two parking spots. The ₹2.1 crore cost is as per the market rate,” said a senior DDA official.

Spread over 64.04sqm to 129.98sqm, the cost of MIG flats varies between ₹40.64 lakh to ₹1.24 crore. Of the 757 flats, 711 are located in Dwarka sub-city—one of the planned residential areas developed by the DDA. There are 291 flats for the Economically Weaker Section and 52 in the Lower Income Group category in Dwarka and Rohini. After nearly a decade, a senior DDA official said, MIG flats in such large numbers have been put on sale in Dwarka.