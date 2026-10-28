New Delhi, The permission for the online liquor booking app was granted by the previous government in 2024 to ensure transparency and stop brand pushing in retail sales, the Delhi State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation said on Wednesday. DSIIDC's online liquor booking app permitted by previous Delhi govt: Officials

The 'Delhi Liquor Booking' app was launched by the DSIIDC after required trials, enabling customers to book liquor and pick it up from the vends of the corporation, officials said.

"In order to ensure transparency, digital governance and avoid brand pushing, the Delhi Liquor Booking app was rolled out by DSIIDC in November 2025. Earlier, approval was granted for developing the app by DSIIDC Management in December 2024. A work order for developing the app was issued on January 2, 2025," a senior DSIIDC officer said.

Since the app was originally only compatible with Android, a QR-code-enabled micro-site was rolled out on September 6 to give iOS users access and ensure platform neutrality.

In the first year of its launch, the app saw a total of 3,629 transactions of around ₹13 lakh worth of liquor sold in the 2025-26 financial year.

This financial year, around ₹30 lakh worth of liquor bottles have been sold so far in 10,730 transactions, the officials said.

After registration on the app, customers can check stock online and book and pay digitally to avoid brand pushing.

The order has to be picked up from the concerned store after confirmation and verification. There is no provision for home delivery of liquor booked and purchased through the app, they said.

However, cancellation of the booked order is allowed before pickup of the purchased bottle, the officials said.

Each customer using the app also has to verify that he or she is of permissible legal drinking age of above 25 years, the officials said.

The app also aims at reducing crowds outside liquor stores that often lead to law and order situations, they added.

There are four corporations of the Delhi government that run over 700 retail liquor stores in the city. The facility of online liquor booking is currently available only at over 200 vends run by DSIIDC.

According to Excise rules, one person can possess only 9 litres of whisky and 18 litres of beer. There is no provision for the return of the liquor sold or picked up by a consumer.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.