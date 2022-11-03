DU #Day1: Freshers feel a gamut of emotions

New Delhi

Delhi University colleges opened their gates and hearts for the new entrants on November 2. Smiles and snaps ruled the minds of freshers on the first day of college life.

Living their dream to attend the college of their choice are some freshers at SRCC. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

Kushagra Baranwal, student of Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) says, “Abhi toh muskurate huye aaye hain, ab aage aage dekho hota hai kya! Par aage tension yeh hai ki classes late shuru hui hain toh assignment, placement, internship, sab kuch late hoga.”

When in college, how can one not explore canteen food? That’s what the freshers at Ramjas College did on day one. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

Ayush Chaudhary, student at Ramjas College, says, “Maine toh orientation attend hi nahi ki. Main bahar baithke campus ki feel le raha tha. Itne time baad finally andar aane ko mila, mera ID card banega DU ka, yehi soch ke I’ve been smiling since morning. Mera friend orientation orientation attend kar raha hai, I’ve told him ‘Tu attend kar aur mujhe bata diyo kay bola’ (laughs). Also, canteen explore karna is a must. Isliye came here with my friends. Classes ke beech mein yahin aake toh baithenge.”

A member of Tanz, western dance society of Miranda House shakes a leg at the orientation. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

Sneha Jha, English (Hons) at Miranda House, says, “Until now I had seen Miranda House in only Kabir Singh movie! I had heard so much about it that when I got in everybody said OMG how did you get in! It’s been so exciting that is chakkar mein mai subah jaldi bhi aa gayi (smiles).”

Devyanshi Kukreja, a fresher at Indraprastha College for Women, made quite some efforts to keep her OOTD on point. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

Devyanshi Kukreja, BA (Hons) Sociology student at Indraprastha College for Women, says, “I’m happy but also really nervous! I’m stepping out of the house after a long time, and haven’t attended physical classes in the last two years so today is kinda big deal for me. But, I decided to invest in my OOTD because college means casuals clothes unlike school so I really needed to look my best.”

