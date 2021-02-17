DU fests shift online: Seniors happy, freshers sad
Scores of students wait with bated breath, for the whole year, to attend the coveted college fest. February used to be the time, in previous years, when DU students would party their socks off! Given the pandemic, it’s normal for many to despair and sulk at missing out on all that fun this time, however that’s not exactly the case for some colleges have announced that they’ll be organising online fest, which is a first in the university.
“Mahek, the fest of Aurobindo college is being hosted online this year around twelve March. With the ongoing pandemic we thought it would be a good idea for the students to showcase their talents on an online platform rather than gathering physically at a place. And if we start, others will follow,” confirms Professor Sangeeta Kaul, Cultural Convenor of Mehak. What can one expect in the online fest? “We will have all the societies performing from Dance, Music, Dramatics to Fashion society. They will be given a week to prepare and record their performances and that will be showcased at the fest. We are also planning an interactive spic macay session and a Quwaali show. We are also looking for a celebrity who can perform at the online fest. There are many things planned, hopefully they all fall in place. Students are excited to execute and attend the online fest for the first time,” she adds.
“At least I get to attend a fest in my final year. Else I thought my final year is going to be a #nofestyear. Last year, too, many college fests got cancelled because of the pandemic. So under the present circumstances, the idea of an online fest is awesome,” says Mukul Malik, a final year student of Sri Aurobindo College. He adds that most final year students are glad that the possibility of online fests has come up. “We are ecstatic that our college is organising an online fest! What would the students prefer? An online fest or no fest? Everyone knows that an offline fest is impossible since the pandemic isn’t over yet. Besides, whenever we use to go to fests of other colleges, we had to wait in long queues, and now none of that is needed. All we need is a click, to enter any college fest!”
Some students are worried about losing out on candid moments as fests shift to the online space. Yukti Aggarwal, a first year student of Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies, says, “In many colleges, fests are happening online just to do the formalities. There is no doubt that on-ground fests are much better and worth going. The fun, dance, craziness and group photographs, which become the most memorable moments of college life, can only be gathered when in offline mode. Regardless, I must admit that an online fest is better than a college year with #NoFest. I’m secretly hoping they call Neha Kakkar this time!”
But not all freshers are looking forward to online fest, and wish to be back on campus soon to be able to attend fest in their physical avatar. “Obviously offline fests are more lit. They are the best thing in college life, specially when you are a DU student. I wish that they don’t do online fests as yet, because that’ll just take the whole feel away. Rather, colleges must organise an offline one when we resume campus, and the experience is truly worth the wait,” says Aarushi Chaudhary, a student of Daulat Ram College.
Author tweets @FizzyBuddha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DU fests shift online: Seniors happy, freshers sad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers installed CCTV cameras, toilets at Ghazipur border protest site
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SDMC to fix technical glitch, tweak notification sent out for death certificate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man held for attacking SHO at Singhu border, fleeing with his car, say Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Red Fort violence: Delhi Police arrest mechanic from Pitampura, recover 2 swords
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Four doctors assaulted in east Delhi hospital over parking dispute
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers’ protest: Multiple Delhi borders still closed, traffic remains hit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi AQI in very poor zone; calm winds predicted through the week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
24x7 water soon, will clean Yamuna in 3 years: Delhi CM Kejriwal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two shot after scuffle in Jahangirpuri, 1 held
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kanhaiya, Umar, Anirban among 10 summoned for hearing in JNU case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Top cop hails police’s handling of anti-CAA protests, Delhi riots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Varsities must find way to stop the brain drain’: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man held over death of constable during Delhi riots granted bail
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DDA receives nearly 31,000 applications for its housing scheme this year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox