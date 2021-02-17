IND USA
Delhi University fests that used to be a two - three day affair with various cultural events are planning to be hosted online this year. (Photo: Amal KS/HT)
Delhi University fests that used to be a two - three day affair with various cultural events are planning to be hosted online this year. (Photo: Amal KS/HT)
delhi news

DU fests shift online: Seniors happy, freshers sad

Colleges of Delhi University are hosting online fests this year. Some colleges have announced that they’ll be organising online fest, which is a first in the university.
By Aprajita Sharad, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 02:45 PM IST

Scores of students wait with bated breath, for the whole year, to attend the coveted college fest. February used to be the time, in previous years, when DU students would party their socks off! Given the pandemic, it’s normal for many to despair and sulk at missing out on all that fun this time, however that’s not exactly the case for some colleges have announced that they’ll be organising online fest, which is a first in the university.

“Mahek, the fest of Aurobindo college is being hosted online this year around twelve March. With the ongoing pandemic we thought it would be a good idea for the students to showcase their talents on an online platform rather than gathering physically at a place. And if we start, others will follow,” confirms Professor Sangeeta Kaul, Cultural Convenor of Mehak. What can one expect in the online fest? “We will have all the societies performing from Dance, Music, Dramatics to Fashion society. They will be given a week to prepare and record their performances and that will be showcased at the fest. We are also planning an interactive spic macay session and a Quwaali show. We are also looking for a celebrity who can perform at the online fest. There are many things planned, hopefully they all fall in place. Students are excited to execute and attend the online fest for the first time,” she adds.

“At least I get to attend a fest in my final year. Else I thought my final year is going to be a #nofestyear. Last year, too, many college fests got cancelled because of the pandemic. So under the present circumstances, the idea of an online fest is awesome,” says Mukul Malik, a final year student of Sri Aurobindo College. He adds that most final year students are glad that the possibility of online fests has come up. “We are ecstatic that our college is organising an online fest! What would the students prefer? An online fest or no fest? Everyone knows that an offline fest is impossible since the pandemic isn’t over yet. Besides, whenever we use to go to fests of other colleges, we had to wait in long queues, and now none of that is needed. All we need is a click, to enter any college fest!”

Some students are worried about losing out on candid moments as fests shift to the online space. Yukti Aggarwal, a first year student of Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies, says, “In many colleges, fests are happening online just to do the formalities. There is no doubt that on-ground fests are much better and worth going. The fun, dance, craziness and group photographs, which become the most memorable moments of college life, can only be gathered when in offline mode. Regardless, I must admit that an online fest is better than a college year with #NoFest. I’m secretly hoping they call Neha Kakkar this time!”

But not all freshers are looking forward to online fest, and wish to be back on campus soon to be able to attend fest in their physical avatar. “Obviously offline fests are more lit. They are the best thing in college life, specially when you are a DU student. I wish that they don’t do online fests as yet, because that’ll just take the whole feel away. Rather, colleges must organise an offline one when we resume campus, and the experience is truly worth the wait,” says Aarushi Chaudhary, a student of Daulat Ram College.

Author tweets @FizzyBuddha

