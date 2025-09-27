Durga Puja 2025: Visit these 8 pandals which define Delhi’s festive spirit

As the year-long wait comes to an end and Bengalis gear up for the five-day Durga Puja festivities, the national capital is ready to join in the celebrations. Like every year, Delhi’s Chittaranjan Park and its vibrant ‘Probashi Bengali’ community are all set to welcome Maa Durga. Located near the cooperative Durga puja pandal, the B Block Durga Puja pandal stands almost adjacent to CR Park's Market No 2, which is also marking its golden jubilee year. (Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times)

Rooted in culture and the heritage that stems from West Bengal, a total of five pujas dot the CR Park area, making the Bengali community feel the closest to home. Apart from CR Park, Delhi also sees vibrant pujo celebrations in Minto Road, Kashmere Gate Kaali Bari, Aram Bagh Puja at RK Ashram Marg and several others.

Although hundreds of Durga puja pandals stand spread across the Delhi-NCR region, the five CR Park pandals never fail to keep the community aloof from the ‘Pujo pujo gondho.’

Here are some of the Durga Puja pandals of Delhi-NCR: 1. Cooperative Durga Puja Located in Chittaranjan Park's K Block, this Durga Puja is organised by the Cooperative Ground Durga Puja Samity and is marking its 50th year this time. The theme for this year's pandal is Jaisalmer's 12th century fortress, and a reference to Satyajit Ray's ‘Sonar Kella,’ a classic Bengali movie.

2. B Block Durga Puja Located near the cooperative Durga Puja pandal, the B Block Durga Puja pandal stands almost adjacent to CR Park's Market No 2, which is also marking its golden jubilee year. The theme this year is ‘Mother Earth.’

3. Mela Ground Durga Puja CR Park’s biggest pandal, Mela Ground, is also celebrating its 50th year of celebrations this time. The theme for this year's pandal is Mahishadal Rajbari of West Bengal's East Medinipur.

4. Navapalli Durga Puja Located in CR Park's Pocket 40, the Navapalli Durga Puja pandal is celebrating the festival in the theme ‘the lost glory of Bengali weddings.’

5. Kali Bari Durga Puja Although Delhi's CR Park’s theme-based pandals draw massive crowds each year, the traditional celebration at the iconic Kali Mandir or Kali Bari keeps drawing huge crowds every year.

6. Minto Road Puja Samity Minto Road Puja Samity is one of Delhi's oldest Durga Puja celebrations. The sumptuous bhog that is served every year in the pandal is an additional highlight.

7. Kashmere Gate Kalibari The Kashmere Gate Kalibari has been celebrating Durga Puja since 1910, according to Delhi Durga Puja Samiti's official website.

Reportedly the oldest Durga Puja celebration in the national capital, cultural performances, including classical dance makes sure it retains the heritage of the festival.