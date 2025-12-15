East Delhi: Two minors held for stabbing an 18-year-oldto death

A 17-year-old, along with his minor friend, allegedly stabbed an 18-year-old to death in east Delhi’s Shakarpur over the victim’s relationship with his sister, police said on Sunday, adding that the two had been apprehended. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police identified the victim as Vishal (single name), an auto rickshaw driver. The incident took place later Saturday night after the victim returned home with his three sisters and a friend from a wedding in the neighbourhood. The 17-year-old told the police that he was angry with the victim after he saw his sister with Vishal and his sisters at the venue. He was there as a DJ, senior police officers said.

Shakarpur police station received a call regarding a stabbing incident near School Block in Shakarpur at around 11:30 pm on Saturday, said deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (east) Abhishek Dhania.

On reaching the spot, they learnt that two people had stabbed Vishal multiple times in the chest and fled. Police registered a murder case. During their investigation, Vishal’s friend, who was an eyewitness, told them that when they returned from the wedding, Vishal’s sisters went into the house and the two friends had been standing and talking outside. This is when the attackers arrived and began a verbal altercation with the victim.

“The dispute was related to Vishal’s alleged relationship with the teenager’s sister. During the altercation, the teenager took out a knife and stabbed him multiple times. Vishal sustained stab injuries on the left upper chest, right upper chest, and right little finger, which proved fatal,” said the police officer, who asked not to be named.

DCP Dhania said that the two attackers had been identified and apprehended. They have also booked the two.

Vishal’s family members have alleged that the juvenile DJ operator had been threatening him for some time.

“Around Dussehra, Vishal had filed a police complaint against the teenager, accusing him of threatening to kill him. The police had caught the minor boy but released him, even as he had continued extending the threat in personnel’s presence as well,” said Ritika, the fiancée of Vishal’s brother.

Another police officer aware of the case said they were looking into these allegations from the victim’s family members.