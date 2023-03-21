Economic Survey: Karol Bagh is Delhi’s noisiest location

Karol Bagh in west Delhi was the capital’s noisiest location in 2022 during the day till September, recording average decibel levels of 74.6 dB(A), an increase of 2.2 dB(A) from the previous year, data from the 2022-23 Economic Survey showed on Monday. Karol Bagh recorded average decibel levels of 74.6 dB(A) in 2022. (HT Archive)

It was nearly 10 decibels higher than the permissible limit of 65 dB(A) for commercial areas in Delhi. The location with the next highest average decibel levels was a commercial location in Shahdara, which recorded an average of 67.5 dB(A) in 2022.

On the other end of the noise spectrum, the lowest average decibel levels were recorded at Najafgarh, which recorded a reading of 53.8 dB(A) through the year. The noise pollution data was compiled from 31 stations, 26 of which are relatively new, being installed since 2020, the survey said.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee recently strengthened its network with 26 new and five older noise monitoring stations, the annual survey said. “The yearly average of real time ambient noise level data during day time was found to be in the range of 53.8 dB(A) at the Najafgarh station to 74.6 dB(A) at the Karol Bagh station in 2022, till the month of September,” the survey said.

At night between 10pm and 6am , the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range noise station recorded the lowest average decibel levels through the year till September, with a reading of 50.4 dB(A), while Shahdara at 65.2 dB(A) was Delhi’s loudest location at night.

The permissible decibel levels in Delhi during the day range from 55 dB(A) in residential areas to 65 dB(A) in commercial areas and 75 dB(A) in industrial areas. During night, these levels are supposed to be below 45 dB(A) in residential areas, below 55 dB(A) in commercial areas and below 70 dB(A) in industrial locations.

Since the installation of new noise monitoring stations, periodic drives are conducted in different areas based on the noise levels being recorded each month, a DPCC official said. “Where the decibel levels are beyond permissible limits, we carry out drives to identify sources,” he said, requesting anonymity. “The data is shared with Delhi Police for action.”

In terms of the ambient air quality, the survey report showed that Delhi has been recording a drop in the annual average PM2.5 and PM10 levels since 2015. In 2022 till November, the annual average of PM 2.5 was 95 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m3), a drop from 2021’s annual average of 113 µg/m3. The annual PM10 concentration was recorded at 215 µg/m3 in 2022, while it was 221 µg/m3 in 2021.

Delhi’s gross cropped area, too, has increased, with 47,850 hectares under cultivation in 2021-22. The figure was 43,569 hectares in 2020-21, and 36,445 hectares in 2011-12, the survey said.

For water conservation, the Wetland Authority of Delhi has identified 1,045 water bodies till December 31, out of which 1,018 have been mapped, the survey said. A brief document has been prepared for 710 water bodies that details their conservation plans. So far, 362 water bodies have been taken up for revival and rejuvenation by the Delhi Jal Board, the survey highlighted.

Manu Bhatnagar, Principal Director of the Natural Heritage Division at INTACH, who has worked on the revival of Hauz Khas lake and is currently working on the environment management plan (EMP) at Najafgarh Jheel, says while it is important to notify large water bodies is Delhi as wetlands to legally protect them , the capital is gradually gaining momentum when it comes to reviving them. “After successful projects where treated waste water has been used to revive water bodies, we are now seeing more and more of these being taken up across the city.”

Financial assistance amounting to ₹703 lakh was provided to Delhi’s resident welfare associations and NGOs for the creation and maintenance of 1,839 parks spread over 505 acres by the Delhi Parks and Gardens Society, while the target for the next financial year was to cover 2,000 parks in 600 acres.

The economic survey also referred to the Forest Survey of India Report 2021, which said Delhi’s green cover stood at 342 sq km till 2021 (23.06% of the total geographical area). “Delhi also has the second-highest tree cover as a percentage (9.91%) of the total geographical area among states and union territories after Chandigarh (13.16%),” the survey added.