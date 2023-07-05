Ensured sanitation staff in Delhi get paid on time: AAP

Calling it a significant milestone, the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday said that it had disbursed the salaries of the sanitation staff of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on the first day of the month. Mayor Shelly Oberoi said that sanitation workers received their salaries on the first day of the month for the first time in 15 years.

On the other hand, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) raised questions over payment of salaries of other group of municipal workers.

“For the first time in 15 years, sanitation workers have received their salaries on the first day of the month. Timely salary disbursement demonstrates our commitment to our promises,” said mayor Shelly Oberoi at a press conference in the MCD civic centre on Tuesday.

Providing timely salary to every MCD worker was one of the “10 guarantees” made by the AAP in run up to the MCD polls last year.

Leader of opposition in MCD and former north MCD mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said that during his tenure as mayor in 2022-23, sanitation workers of north Delhi were paid on time. “We would have been happy if the mayor had announced release of salaries of all the employees and officers of the corporation on the first day of the month,” he added.

Meanwhile, AP Khan, the convener of the confederation of MCD employees’ union, said that the salaries of other groups of workers and pensioners remain pending. “MCD is not doing us any favour by releasing piecemeal salaries to selected groups. All workers and pensioners should be treated equally. There is still pendency of two months for many groups of workers,” he said, adding that a permanent solution is needed.