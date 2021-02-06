Entry, exit of several Delhi Metro stations shut ahead of chakka jam. Full list
The entry and exit gates of at least 10 Metro stations in Delhi were closed on Saturday ahead of the nationwide highway blockade called by farmers protesting against three agricultural laws enacted by the government in September last year. In a series of tweets, the Delhi Rail Metro Corporation (DMRC) shared a list of Metro stations closed due to security concerns.
The entry and exit gates of Mandi House, ITO, Delhi Gate, Vishwavidyalaya, Khan Market and Nehru Place stations are closed, DMRC said. The gates of Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Janpath and Central Secretariat stations are also closed, though interchange facility is available, it added.
Follow latest updates on farm stir here
"During the day if more station gates have to be shut down on police orders, we are prepared for it," the DMRC has said.
The restrictions come in the backdrop of the three-hour ‘chakka jam’ between 12pm to 3pm proposed by farmers to protest against the ban on internet near the protest sites and alleged harassment by authorities. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of the farmers' unions protesting against the farm laws, has said that there will be no disruption in the national capital due to their demonstration and have assured that emergency and essential services such as ambulances and school buses will not be stopped during the 'chakka jam'.
So far, the vehicular movements in Delhi are normal since morning though the traffic is moving a bit slow at border points where the police have intensified checking because of the nationwide traffic blockade. "Traffic is normal across the city and we have so far not received any call regarding traffic jam from anywhere in the city," a Delhi Traffic Police personnel from the control room said at 10.30am.
Also Read | Drones, high alert: Delhi turns into a fortress ahead of 'chakka jam'
Despite farmers’ assurance that Delhi won’t be impacted, the Delhi Police have stepped up security measures with thousands of police personnel and paramilitary deployed across the city and especially at Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu borders. Heavy deployment of police personnel seen at Red Fort, as a preventive measure to dispel actions resulting from the calls for 'chakka jam.'
The tight security comes as a precautionary measure after violence broke out during the tractor rally called by farmers on Republic Day. On January 26, as part of their tractor rally, thousands of farmers stormed the national capital and even hoisted a flag at the Red Fort following clashes between them and the police. One farmer died and several policemen were injured during the rally.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Several Delhi metro station gates shut in view of farmers’ ‘chakka jam’ call
- The metro stations were closed on the orders of the local police to prevent any unruly elements from reaching central Delhi, said DMRC officials.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Entry, exit of several Delhi Metro stations shut ahead of chakka jam. Full list
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Light rain chases away pollution, AQI moderate in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Anarchy can't be tolerated': Delhi High Court on sanitation workers’ strike
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All 184 centres now open for front-line workers to get Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi govt reduces circle rates by 20% for next six months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi govt forms GoM under Sisodia to draw up new excise policy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt floats tender to select agency for setting up 100 e-charging points
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi govt forms GoM under Sisodia to draw up new excise policy; Jain, Gehlot are members
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Light rain chases away pollution, AQI moderate in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anarchy cannot be tolerated in civilised society, says HC on sanitation workers’ strike
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Full-scale police deployment at borders ahead of chakka jam, all protest sites under heavy barricading
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt floats tender to select agency for setting up 100 e-charging points
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NDMC tells HC garbage collection has resumed, strike called off
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi: Development authority to allow cultural events in parks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox