EV push will generate at least 45k jobs in 5 yrs: Sisodia

At least 45,000 new jobs will be created as the national capital registers an increasing number of electric vehicles (EVs) in the next five years, the Delhi Budget said.

“I am happy to share that within 18 months of the launch of Delhi EV Policy 2020, the city has emerged as India’s EV capital. In 2019-20, the share of EVs in the sale of new vehicles in Delhi was at 1.2%, which increased to 10% in February 2022. I am also proud to say that Delhi has today become the first state in India to cross the 10% mark in EV sales, which is more than the share of electric vehicles in many developed countries, like the United Kingdom, France and Singapore,” Delhi finance minister Manish Sisodia said while presenting the Budget in the state assembly.

With the increasing share of EVs, 20,000 new jobs (surrounding their sales, repair and maintenance) will be created in Delhi in the next five years, apart from employment around the operation and maintenance of charging stations, said Sisodia.

Another 25,000 new jobs will be created in five years through 5,000 permits for e-autos. Permits for 4,200 e-autos are already in the process of being issued, and 33% of these are reserved for women.

Sisodia also said that the state transport department has made the “most spectacular” progress of all departments in terms of offering faceless services through doorstep delivery.

“At present, the transport department operates 47 faceless services. More than 11 lakh [1.1 million] applicants have benefited from this programme till March 7 this year,” he said.

He also flagged the government’s efforts to expand the city’s public transport network.

Delhi has over 7,000 buses for the first time, he said, adding that this is the largest the city’s fleet has ever been.

The government proposed to continue its facility of offering free bus rides to women and allocated ₹250 crore in the budget for 2022-23.

Sisodia proposed ₹9,539 crore for transport, roads and bridges sector, a ₹145 crore increase from the previous year. The proposed allocation is 13% of the total budget outlay of ₹75,800 crore for 2022-23. In 2021-22, the government had allocated ₹9,394 crore for the sector.

