Extortion case may be filed in Ankit Gujjar death probe: CBI to Delhi HC
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday told the Delhi high court that it was investigating the allegations of extortion by prison officials in the custodial death of gangster Ankit Gujjar in Tihar Jail last year, and added that the agency may file a separate FIR in connection with the alleged offence.
“Qua murder, the investigation is finished. Qua extortion, the investigation is going on. We will probably arrest the accused also. And then file a status report,” the CBI counsel told justice Manoj Ohri, during the hearing on a petition by Gujjar’s mother for a CBI probe into the custodial death.
The CBI also filed a status report highlighting the negligence in providing medical attention to Gujjar, shutting down of CCTV cameras, and alleged extortion by jail officials.
Also Read | Probing extortion by Tihar jail officers in Ankit Gujjar case, says CBI
The agency said that it has been established that Gujjar “had died on the intervening night of August 3-4, 2021 due to the blunt force injuries caused by sticks/lathi/baton/rods” and statements of four eyewitnesses have been recorded. It stated that in the ongoing investigation, no CCTV footage related to the places of occurrence could be recovered.
“Investigation of the case is being carried out most expeditiously and earnest efforts are being made to conclude the case,” the status report said.
Also Read | Ex-Tihar jail doctor denied treating Ankit Gujjar hours before death: CBI to HC
The court granted more time to the CBI to complete the investigation in the case, and adjourned the hearing till May 6. The judge also said that the authorities will continue to provide protection to the wife of Gujjar’s co-accused who had moved the court earlier alleging harassment at the hands of jail officials.
Gujjar, 29, was found dead inside his cell in Tihar jail. His family, represented by advocate Mehmood Pracha, moved the high court last year, alleging that Gujjar was harassed by the jail officials as he was “unable to meet their regularly increasing demands for money” and was murdered “as a part of a pre-planned conspiracy”.
Transferring the probe into the death to the CBI last year, the Delhi high court said Gujjar “lost his life to custodial violence”.
Also Read | Ankit Gujjar murder witnesses safe, prisons chief tells Delhi high court
In its earlier status report, the central investigating agency stated that it had been established that several UPI payments were made from the account of Gujjar’s brother, and one witness disclosed that in March last year, one of the jail staff received cash delivered by him on behalf of the deceased. Investigation into these allegations was underway, the agency said in the status report.
The report stated that witnesses have claimed that there was a fist fight between Gujjar and a jail official, a deputy superintendent, and that one of them also witnessed the deceased being beaten along with two others who shared his cell.
Also Read | Protect the eye-witnesses in Ankit Gujjar case: Delhi HC orders Tihar officials
Jail officials have said that four prison officials, including deputy superintendent Narender Meena (who was allegedly involved in a fight with Gujjar on August 3), assistant superintendents Deepak Dabas and Balraj, and warder Shiva had been suspended after the incident.
-
Shane Warne dies of suspected heart attack at 52; causes of sudden heart attacks
There has been a rising trend of sudden heart attack in people aged 40-50 and even younger. Stress, sedentary lifestyle, excessive consumption of fast food, heavy smoking, are said to be some of the reasons behind it.
-
'Cannot process his passing': Kohli, Rohit react to Shane Warne's death
The passing of the legendary Shane Warne has come as a huge shock to Indian batter Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma, as both tweeted their respect to the Australian great, who died of a 'suspected heart attack' on Friday.
-
Gavaskar slams 'Virat Kohli's out of touch' criticism after 45 vs SL in 1st Test
Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar on Friday slammed critics for calling Virat Kohli “out of touch” after the 33-year-old was dismissed for 45 in the first Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka in Mohali. The Test match marks Kohli's 100th appearance in the format, making him the 12th Indian cricketer to reach the milestone. Kohli looked in sublime touch throughout his 76-ball stay before being befuddled by left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya.
-
'If people are not getting to see me score big, it is due to their expectations'
Virat Kohli has not scored a century in international cricket since November of 2019 but for the former India captain, it is not something that bothers him as long as he continues to play crucial knocks for India.
-
Hygiene tips: Here's how to lead healthy and safe sexual life, reduce STI spread
Reproductive and sexual health implies that people are able to have a satisfying and safe sex life, prevent sexual infections and have the capacity to reproduce and the freedom to decide if, when and how often to do so. In other words, having access to sexual and reproductive health services, quality information about maintaining a healthy lifestyle and physical and mental health services can help couples achieve optimal health and wellbeing.