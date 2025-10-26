Family in shock over arrest of Delhi-based ‘terror suspect’

New Delhi

A day after the Delhi Police’s Special Cell announced the arrest of a 19-year-old member of an ISIS-inspired terror module from Sadiq Nagar in south Delhi, the suspect’s family said the Class 12 student has always been an “obedient” and “family-oriented” son.

The father of the suspect, identified as Md Adnan, is a government employee and refused to believe his son was part of an “interstate terror module”, saying he has only been in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

“He’s not very bright but he’s hardworking. We shifted here from Eta in 2022 because of my job. I don’t know what police are saying but my son was not part of any group and was not making any bomb. We have seen his devices,” Adnan’s father Md Saleem said.

On Friday, police said they busted a suspected terror module affiliated to ISIS and arrested 19-year-old Md Adnan and 20-year-old Adnan Khan, with the latter being held from Bihar. The accused were carrying out online radicalisation, recruitment and preparations for improvised explosive devices (IEDs) aimed at crowded public places, said additional commissioner of police (special cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah.

Police said that Md Adnan had admitted taking a pledge of allegiance to ISIS chief Abu Hafs al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, and that officers recovered a video showing him in “ISIS attire”.

During HT’s visit to Md Adnan’s family house, a Type-2 government accommodation in Sadiq Nagar, his father and elder sister were at home. His mother was out to tend to an ailing niece. Adnan has two elder sisters and an elder brother.

The father was in disbelief and shock. He said he has been “suffering” for almost 10 days.

While police had said Md Adnan left school after Class 10, his father said he’s a Class 12 student of a government school in Malviya Nagar. “I last saw him on October 16 evening. He left home saying he was going for namaz, but he didn’t return. I searched for him everywhere. After sometime, 10-12 policemen showed up and said my son posted about terror activities and is indulging in wrong activities. I was shocked. I told them I’ve worked for over 22 years as a driver with Doordarshan and my family would never do something like this,” Md Saleem said.

The family said the 8-10 policemen searched their entire house and took a black suit that they had bought for Adnan for Eid, an old phone, an alarm clock and a wristwatch.

“There was no ISIS connection. I gifted him the suit for Eid. Around midnight, they brought him home for a few seconds. His mother was begging. I was shocked but I composed myself and asked Adnan if he had done anything,” said Saleem

“He told me ‘Abba, I have only chatted with Adnan Khan (second accused). I have never met him. I’m not involved in anything’,” Md Saleem said.

“How can they link my son to some Bhopal based person, saying they were planning terror activities? My son has never left Delhi. If he was making a bomb or such plans, I would have disowned him. He was not even part of any social media group,” Saleem said.

Other family members also said they had never heard of Khan.