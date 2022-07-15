Fire breaks out in central Delhi hotel, 10 rescued, no injuries reported

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out in a hotel in central Delhi’s Paharganj in the early hours of Thursday. Delhi Fire Services said that 10 persons were rescued from the hotel and no injuries were reported.

Delhi Fire Services director Atul Garg said that the call was received at 4.24am regarding a fire in the hotel after which five fire tenders were pressed into service. When fire officials reached the spot, it was revealed that the building comprised a ground floor and three upper floors, and the fire had broken out in a room on the second floor. “A total of 11 persons were rescued by DFS from second and third floor,” he said adding that the rescued persons included a 3-year-old boy and a 62-year-old man.

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Shweta Chauhan said that the fire call was received at Nabi Karim police station by hotel’s manager Rizwan and he stated that a few people were stuck on the upper floors. “When police reached the spot, the team saw smoke was coming out from a window on the second floor. All the night staff were called at spot and area was cordoned off, Chauhan said adding that BSES staff, fire tenders and four CATS ambulances also reached the spot. “Night manager Rizwan said that air-conditioner in a room on the second floor caught fire and some guests on the third floor were stuck inside due to fire in room. Fire was extinguished and three guests from third floor and eight from second floor were safely rescued with the help of fire staff. All were safe and nobody received any injury,” the DCP said.

According to police, the owner, identified as Naresh Kapoor, was also present and informed them that the hotel is authorised and has a valid licence from Delhi Police and the fire department as well.

Police said that no foul play is suspected, however, enquiry is being conducted and a letter is being sent to BSES to ascertain the reason of fire.