Fire breaks out in central Delhi hotel, 10 rescued, no injuries reported
NEW DELHI: A fire broke out in a hotel in central Delhi’s Paharganj in the early hours of Thursday. Delhi Fire Services said that 10 persons were rescued from the hotel and no injuries were reported.
Delhi Fire Services director Atul Garg said that the call was received at 4.24am regarding a fire in the hotel after which five fire tenders were pressed into service. When fire officials reached the spot, it was revealed that the building comprised a ground floor and three upper floors, and the fire had broken out in a room on the second floor. “A total of 11 persons were rescued by DFS from second and third floor,” he said adding that the rescued persons included a 3-year-old boy and a 62-year-old man.
Deputy commissioner of police (central) Shweta Chauhan said that the fire call was received at Nabi Karim police station by hotel’s manager Rizwan and he stated that a few people were stuck on the upper floors. “When police reached the spot, the team saw smoke was coming out from a window on the second floor. All the night staff were called at spot and area was cordoned off, Chauhan said adding that BSES staff, fire tenders and four CATS ambulances also reached the spot. “Night manager Rizwan said that air-conditioner in a room on the second floor caught fire and some guests on the third floor were stuck inside due to fire in room. Fire was extinguished and three guests from third floor and eight from second floor were safely rescued with the help of fire staff. All were safe and nobody received any injury,” the DCP said.
According to police, the owner, identified as Naresh Kapoor, was also present and informed them that the hotel is authorised and has a valid licence from Delhi Police and the fire department as well.
Police said that no foul play is suspected, however, enquiry is being conducted and a letter is being sent to BSES to ascertain the reason of fire.
-
Delhi govt to launch policy promoting alternatives to banned plastic items
New Delhi: The Delhi government will soon be launching a new policy to promote alternatives to the 19 banned single-use plastic which will incentivise the adoption of existing alternatives and also act as an incentive scheme for development of new technologies and alternatives to these banned items. Special Secretary, K. S Jayachandran, Environment department said the policy was still being drafted and will be finalised after stakeholder consultation is complete.
-
Prayagraj: Book on POCSO Act released by senior police officials
IG Prayagraj Range Rakesh Kumar Singh and SSP Shailesh Kumar Pandey released a commentary book on POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act 2012 at a programme held at police lines here on Thursday. The book has been written by an expert in child protection and cyber crime laws and, Mohamad Hasan Zaidi ASP Shivraj (single name). The book covers different crimes related to children including child pornography and similar online and offline crimes.
-
Chandigarh: 25-year-old held with countrymade weapon
The operations cell of Chandigarh Police arrested a Sector 38 resident with a country made weapon and two live cartridges. The accused has been identified as Mohit Mahajan, 25. A case under the Arms Act was registered at the Sector 39 police station. MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS Purse stolen from Sector-22 market A woman reported the theft of her purse from the Sector 22 market on July 10.
-
Delhi resident associations urge DERC to reconsider hike in power rates
Urging the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission to reconsider the recent hike in power purchase adjustment costs (PPAC), residents' welfare associations (RWAs) in the city on Thursday said the move was meant to solely benefit private distribution companies (discoms). They also demanded that the power regulatory authority release the formula for its calculation.
-
Delhi to get only ‘drizzle’ for the next six days, says IMD
Parts of Delhi received light rain on Thursday, but that had little impact on the humidity and heat, which remained high throughout the day, meteorological officials said, adding that for the next six days, till July 20, the capital city is likely to receive only scattered rain or drizzles, until the monsoon trough shift towards north-west India again. Humidity levels oscillated between 65-83%, making for a very stuffy day.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics