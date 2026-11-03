Firecrackers enforcement in residential areas not feasible: Delhi Police
Delhi Police said that it was taking action against vendors in popular markets and people who are bursting crackers out in public spaces
Delhi Police said that it was taking action against vendors in popular markets and people who are bursting crackers out in public spaces. While it was taking action when it receives information, patrolling inside residential areas and finding violators, police said, was not possible, even as, days ahead of Diwali, firecrackers are being sold and used rampantly across the Capital
On Monday, as the Supreme Court allowed the sale and bursting of certified green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR for a limited period around Diwali, it noted that previous restrictions had failed due to lack of enforcement.
In north Delhi, where areas like Chandni Chowk, Lahori Gate, Burari and nearby markets are flooded with fire crackers, police said they are intensifying efforts to catch as many offenders as possible.
“In the last 12 days (since Dussehra), we have lodged more than 13 FIRs and seized 1,200 kgs of firecrackers. We are complying with the orders and based on our own enforcement drives and PCR calls, we have taken out operations at Lahori Gate, Chandni Chowk, Burari, Kotwali area, Bara Hindu Rao area and Subzi Mandi area. We have also sent out pleas to residents and traders to not burst crackers during this time,” said deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (north) Niharika Bhatt.
In DCP (northwest) Akanksha Yadav also said that the teams in the district were taking strict measures to enforce the ban on firecrackers. “In the last 15 days, we have registered eight cases against those selling crackers illegally and over 3,000 kg of crackers have been seized.”
For outer north, DCP Shobhit Saksena said that four cases have been registered under the Explosives Act and eight persons have been arrested. “Between October 1 and November 2, 2,878kg of firecrackers have been seized and several drives are yet to be conducted.”
In outer Delhi, the Delhi Police said more than 2,100kg of banned firecrackers were seized and three vendors were arrested in a single day two weeks ago.
Though there is no collective data, police response appeared not to capture the scale of the issue.
A spot check by HT on October 22 and on Monday, showed firecrackers being sold openly in major markets such as Sadar Bazaar, Shastri Nagar, Chandni Chowk, Jama Masjid, Sarojini Nagar and New Friends Colony. Vendors displayed products labelled “green crackers”, “pollution-free” and “zero pollution”, while other firecrackers were available on request, often from nearby warehouses or concealed stocks.
Police said while it was taking action against vendors where possible, it was difficult to track people who burst crackers deep inside residential areas.
“We will respond to every call that comes regarding the bursting of firecrackers. So far, we have registered seven cases against those selling firecrackers illegally and recovered more than 1,700 kilograms of firecrackers,” said DCP (east) Rajeev Kumar.
In Shahdara, DCP Rajendra Prasad Meena said one case has been lodged in the last three days. “Our staff is being asked to do patrolling and conduct checks around residential areas and markets,” he said.
In the west, DCP Hareshwar V Swami said no major incidents had been reported.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHemani Bhandari
Hemani Bhandari is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times in New Delhi, where she reports on crime, policing, governance and social issues. With over a decade of experience in journalism, she specialises in combining on-ground reporting with evidence-based storytelling to examine the human impact of public policy, law enforcement and urban governance. Over the years, she has reported extensively on major developments in the capital, including crime investigations, civic challenges, protests, and issues affecting vulnerable communities. As a Special Correspondent, she focuses on producing exclusive investigations, enterprise stories and long-form features that go beyond daily news cycles. She has a keen interest in using public records, official data and field reporting to uncover systemic issues and present complex subjects in an accessible manner. A graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Hemani believes in rigorous, ethical and evidence-based reporting. She is passionate about investigative journalism and continuously seeks to expand her skills in data journalism, open-source investigations and digital reporting techniques.Read More
- ABOUT THE AUTHORJignasa Sinha
Jignasa Sinha is a Special Correspondent at Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With more than six years of reporting experience, she covers crime and policing in the national capital. Her beats also include Delhi prisons, the Delhi Fire Services and Delhi courts, while she regularly reports on gender, labour and social justice. Over the course of her career, Jignasa has reported on major criminal investigations, international crime syndicates, high-profile cyber fraud cases, law-and-order developments, protests, disasters and public institutions. Her reporting combines breaking news with in-depth, long form, human interest stories that examine the human impact of public policy, policing and the criminal justice system. In addition to reporting for the newspaper, she contributes to the Hindustan Times website and app, and plays an active role in coordinating on-ground coverage of major developments and breaking news across Delhi. Before joining Hindustan Times, Jignasa worked at The Indian Express newspaper in New Delhi, where she spent five years covering crime, Delhi airport, courts and health. She began her journalism career as an intern at an AI magazine in Bengaluru while pursuing her postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media.Read More
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