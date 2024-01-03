Fog envelopes parts of Delhi as mercury plunges to 7.3°C

Moderate fog enveloped parts of Delhi and dipped visibility at Safdarjung and Palam to 500 metres and 600 metres at 7.30am even as the air quality remained very poor and the mercury plunged to 7.3°C. No flights were cancelled or diverted until 10am at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. The maximum temperature was expected to remain below 20°C throughout the week. (AFP)

An Air Quality Index (AQI) of 328 (very poor) was recorded at 9am on Wednesday while it was 340 (very poor) at 4pm on Tuesday. It was likely to remain in the very poor category until Friday and then improve gradually.

The maximum temperature was expected to remain below 20°C throughout the week. It was 17.2°C or two degrees below normal on Tuesday. The minimum temperature was likely to be around 7 to 10°C for the rest of the week with shallow fog in the morning. The predominant surface wind was likely to be northeasterly with a speed of six to four km per.