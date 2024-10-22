New Delhi, Four people allegedly involved in stealing motor vehicles were arrested after an encounter with police here on Tuesday, officials said. Four auto lifters held after encounter in Delhi's Mehrauli

A senior police officer said a brief exchange of fire took place between the police and the accused Farman , from Meerut, Mohsin , from Ghaziabad, Sahabzada , from Gautam Budh Nagar, and Zahid , from Muzaffarnagar.

On the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, police got a tip off that Farman, along with his associates, would come to the Mehrauli area to commit an auto theft, Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanjay Kumar Sain said.

A trap was laid and police identified Farman in a car along with three others. The police team signalled the driver to stop but Farman, who was sitting beside the driver seat, opened shot twice at police in order to escape from the spot.

The police shot at the vehicle’s tyre, bringing it to a halt. The accused again tried to fire, but his cartridges blocked the barrel. Later, police managed to overpower them, the DCP said.

Inspector Kamal received injury in his hand during scuffle. A car with a fake number plate, one pistol, three live cartridges and two empty shells, decoding machine, grinder machine, drill machine and so on were recovered from them, the police said.

Farman is the kingpin of the gang having 58 criminal cases against him in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. He formed the gang with other accused and all used to meet in UP’s Dasna, the DCP said.

They used to steal cars from Delhi, UP, and Haryana. The gang used a scanner to de-code keys and prepare new keys. In the last few months, they stole over 50 cars from Delhi and adjoining areas and delivered them to their receiver in Meerut, Sain said.

They used to get a good amount from the receiver, the police said.

Mohsin was previously involved in 27 cases of auto-theft, burglary, Arms Act, etc. in Delhi and UP, Sahabzada was previously involved in three cases of auto-theft and cheating in Delhi, Uttarakhand, and UP, and Zahid was previously involved in two cases of auto-theft in Delhi, they added.

