Gangster shifted from Mandoli jail to keep Sushil safe

Lawrence Bishnoi, a top gangster in the national capital region, has been shifted from Mandoli to Tihar jail in view of the threat he allegedly posed to the safety of Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, who is currently in judicial custody in a case of murder, jail officers privy to the development said on Monday.

A joint security audit by Delhi Police, Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the prison department assessed that there could be a threat to Kumar’s life in jail since the man he allegedly murdered, Sagar Dhankhad, purportedly had links with Sandeep Jathedi alias Kala, currently the most wanted man in Delhi, who is suspected to be hiding in Dubai and carries a reward of ₹7 lakh on his arrest.

Since several members of the Kala gang are in Tihar, the agencies were taking measures to ensure Kumar’s safety in prison before he is taken to Tihar from Mandoli Jail, where the wrestler is lodged for 10 days as a mandatory quarantine stay.

The police said Bishnoi runs Kala’s gang.

Kumar was brought to Mandoli jail on Thursday (June 3). Bishnoi was transferred to Tihar on Saturday.

No senior officer from the prisons department who is authorised to issue press statements, wished to comment on the matter. However, a mid-level prison officer who asked not to be named, said, “Bishnoi was transferred on Saturday night. He is currently lodged in a single cell inside Tihar’s jail number 1. The two men will be in two different complexes. For security reasons, Kumar has also been allotted a single cell in Mandoli.”

Kumar also allegedly assaulted a man named Sonu Mahal, who is Kala’s nephew.

“Lawrence Bishnoi was in a Rajasthan jail but he was brought to Mandoli last week... Even Kala has been named in the case. As new prisoners are first lodged in Mandoli and monitored for Covid-19 symptoms, Bishnoi was lodged there. But because of the threat to Kumar, we have made an exception and shifted Bishnoi from Mandoli,” a second jail officer, who asked not to be named, said.