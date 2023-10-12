Gangsters arrested with live grenade near Pragati Maidan in Delhi

A dozen officers of the Delhi Police’s anti-terror unit were taken by surprise early on Thursday morning when a gangster tried to hurl a hand grenade at them during a raid in central Delhi, near the Pragati Maidan tunnel on Outer Ring Road, said officers aware of the matter. The two men have been identified as Gurinder Singh (24) and Krishan Singh (25), both of whom are from Punjab. (Representational image)

The officers of the counter intelligence (CI) wing of the Delhi Police’s special cell were unhurt, after they overpowered the man and arrested him, as well as his associate, both of whom were associated with fugitive terrorist Arsh Dalla, said an officer aware of the matter.

The two men have been identified as Gurinder Singh (24) and Krishan Singh (25), both of whom are from Punjab. Both were wanted in two targeted killings in the north Indian state, including last month’s murder of Congress leader Baljinder Singh Balli in Punjab’s Moga district, said the officers.

Though skirmishes between Delhi Police and gangsters are common in many parts of the city, it is extremely rare for such incidents to break out in a high-security area in the heart of the city, like Pragati Maidan.

The spot where the police team was attacked on Thursday morning abuts the Lutyens’ Delhi neighbourhood, is metres away from the Supreme Court, and is home to Bharat Mandapam, which hosted the G20 Summit of global leaders last month.

Delhi Police officers said the counter-intelligence team received a tip-off that the two suspects left Punjab in a state roadways bus to head to Uttar Pradesh, via Delhi.

They reached the Kashmere Gate interstate bus terminal, took an auto to meet their associate on the Outer Ring Road near the Pragati Maidan tunnel before proceeding towards Uttar Pradesh, the officer added.

“The team spotted the two suspects waiting at an isolated place,” the second officer said.

On spotting the police, Krishan fired at the team.

“The bullet didn’t hit anyone. At the same time, Gurinder took out a live hand grenade from his bag. But before he could pull the grenade’s safety pin, the team members overpowered both and took them in,” said one of the special cell officers.

“Apart from the live hand grenade, one pistol and five cartridges were recovered from their possession,” said the officer.

The officer said that, in June, the two arrested accused shot dead a man working at a store in Talwandi town in Punjab’s Bathinda district, in what was a case of mistaken identity.

The Delhi Police also said that the two suspects wanted to kill the trader who ran the shop, on the directions of Dalla, who had failed to extort money from the businessman despite repeated threats.

On September 23, the two along with their aides shot dead local Congress leader Balli at his home in Dala village of Moga district.

Balli was Dalla’s neighbour in the village and both were rivals, said people involved in the investigation.

A few hours after Balli’s killing, Dalla claimed responsibility for the target killing through a social media post.

Balli was the former Sarpanch of Dala village and also known as ‘namberdar’ among locals, the officer added.

