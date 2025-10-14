Edit Profile
    Gold-plated kalash stolen from Jain temple recovered; two held

    A case of burglary was registered at Jyoti Nagar police station on October 11, after temple authorities reported the ornamental kalash, atop the shrine, was missing, said police.

    Published on: Oct 14, 2025 6:46 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Delhi Police have recovered a gold-plated kalash stolen from a Jain temple near Durga Puri Chowk and arrested two individuals, including a woman, for receiving stolen property. The arrests were made in northeast Delhi’s Sundar Nagri and New Mustafabad.

    Two people have been arrested for receiving stolen property and efforts are underway to apprehend the burglar who stole the temple relic.
    A case of burglary was registered at Jyoti Nagar police station on October 11, after temple authorities reported the ornamental kalash, atop the shrine, was missing. Police launched an investigation, reviewing CCTV footage and conducting door-to-door enquiries.

    A 42-year-old scrap dealer from Sundar Nagri was found in possession of parts of the kalash. During interrogation, she confessed to receiving the item from a burglar. Based on the inputs, police carried out a raid and recovered the remaining portions of the kalash from another scrap dealer, Danish, 24, a resident of New Mustafabad.

    Both have been arrested for receiving stolen property and efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the burglar who stole the temple relic.

    “Investigation in the case is ongoing,” a senior police officer said.

