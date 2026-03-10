New Delhi, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday said her government is committed to ensuring every woman has access to quality healthcare, through improved services, awareness and the expansion of medical facilities. Govt committed to ensuring every woman has access to quality healthcare: Delhi CM Gupta

Gupta, while attending a conference on "Women in the Medical Profession," said the Delhi government places the highest priority on women's health and empowerment.

The meet, at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, brought together women doctors and specialists to deliberate on medical concerns across different stages of a woman's life and raise awareness about their health, according to an official statement.

During the event, scientific sessions led by experts discussed topics including adnexal masses across age groups, genetic advancements, cardiovascular health in women, breast cancer screening and vulvar dermatoses, it said.

The chief minister noted that women are contributing across the medical field, as doctors, surgeons, researchers, nurses and health specialists.

The experts highlighted the importance of preventive healthcare, timely diagnosis and a multidisciplinary approach in managing women's health conditions, the statement said.

Chairman of the hospital's Board of Management, Dr Ajay Swaroop, said the hospital has women professionals occupying key positions across clinical departments, laboratories and administration.

"At Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, every day is Women's Day. We have a plethora of talented women occupying the highest positions across departments," he said in the statement.

"Our nurses are the backbone of the hospital and women here enjoy all possible privileges and safeguards," he added.

Chairman of the hospital's Board of Trustees, Dr DS Rana, said access to education has played a key role in the progress of women in society.

"In the 1950s and 1960s, especially in rural areas, women had very limited opportunities for schooling and higher education. Today, education has opened doors to public life, government services, entrepreneurship and leadership roles," Rana said.

The statement also highlighted the legacy of the hospital's founder, Sir Ganga Ram, noting that he supported women's empowerment through initiatives such as educational institutions and welfare programmes for women.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.