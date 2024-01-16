Govt panel nod to proposals for 3 court complexes in Delhi

In a boost to Delhi’s judicial infrastructure, finance minister Atishi approved proposals worth ₹1,098.5 crore for the construction of three new court complexes in the Capital during the meeting of the expenditure and finance committee on Monday. The new complexes, which will come up in Rohini Sector-26, Shastri Park and Karkardooma, will add 200 new courtrooms in Delhi and help in fast-tracking justice delivery, officials aware of the matter said on Tuesday. Minister Atishi said the government’s dedication to building 200 new courtrooms in Delhi proves to be highly significant in strengthening the judicial system. (HT Photo)

In a statement, Atishi said, “At present, there is a considerable backlog of pending cases on judges and courts nationwide, leading to unnecessary delays in case resolutions. In this context, the commitment of the Kejriwal government to provide sufficient judicial infrastructure in the Capital is crucial. The government’s dedication to building 200 new courtrooms in Delhi in this direction proves to be highly significant in strengthening the judicial system.”

The new district court complex in Rohini Sector-26 will feature 100 new courtrooms and 270 lawyer chambers with modern facilities. The complex will consist of three basements, a ground floor, and two building blocks of 11 storeys each. The total cost of this project is estimated to be ₹714.19 crore. The new facility in Shastri Park will include 48 courtrooms and 175 lawyer chambers and the total cost for this project is pegged at ₹184.91 crore. The third project involves construction of an additional court block near the existing court in Karkardooma. This new court block will have 50 new courtrooms, and the total cost for this project will be nearly ₹199.39 crore.