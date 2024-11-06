Gunshots fired at motor workshop in Delhi's Dwarka

Unknown miscreants fired four rounds of gunshots at a motor workshop in Chhawla area of Delhi's Dwarka on Wednesday, police said. Delhi Police are trying to investigate the potential motive behind the deaths. (PTI Photo)

“No one was injured in the incident. We are searching for the miscreants through the CCTV footage,” a statement from Delhi Police read.

Giving further details, DCP Dwarka said, “A PCR call regarding firing was received at 4:14 pm. On reaching the spot, we found three men had visited the motor workshop of Joginder Singh at Durga Park, Dinpur, Najafgarh. While one sat on the bike when it was parked on the road, the other two entered the workshop and began firing on the parked cars. An investigation is underway.”

Kapil Sangwan gang alias ‘Nandu’ gang is believed to be behind the shooting, The Free Press Journal reported. The targeted facility is a Maruti workshop, it added.

The Dwarka incident occurred within hours of shooting outside the Raj Mandir hypermarket in the Capital's Meera Bagh area. Visuals from the spot in Meera Bagh showed pieces of glass shattered and spread outside.

While police are investigating the matter, ‘Nandu’ gang is suspected to be involved there too.

Several such incidents have been reported from various parts of the national capital over the past few days, leading to questions being raised over the law-and-order situation of the city.

Also Read: 2 arrested for firing at Nangloi sweet shop

Also, as Delhi is a Union territory, the police here report to the central home ministry and not the UT government. The AAP, which runs the government in Delhi, has repeatedly accused the BJP-led Centre of failing to control crime in the city.