Head constable, wife shot at in Delhi's Burari; phone, cash looted

PTI |
May 20, 2023 02:23 PM IST

The head constable received an injury on his stomach, while his wife received an injury near her chin. Both are currently out of danger.

A 35-year-old head constable of Delhi Police and his wife were shot at by some unknown persons in north Delhi's Burari area, police said on Saturday.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (File image)

The incident took place on Friday around 9.45 pm when the head constable posted at the special cell unit of the city police was walking along with his wife, a senior police officer said.

The accused allegedly took away his mobile phone and cash around 4,000. The head constable received an injury on his stomach, while his wife received an injury near her chin. Both are currently out of danger, the officer said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Police are checking the CCTV footage of the area and trying to nab the accused person, they added.

Topics
delhi police head constable shot
Saturday, May 20, 2023
