IIT Delhi MTech student, 23, found hanging in hostel room, police probe on

New Delhi: A 23-year-old student of IIT Delhi allegedly died by suicide in his hostel room on the campus in south Delhi on Thursday, police said. The student was from Nashik in Maharashtra and was pursuing his Master in Technology course from IIT Delhi. (Representative photo)

Though police suspect it’s a case of suicide, the reason behind why the student, from Nasik in Maharashtra and pursuing his Master in Technology (MTech) course from IIT Delhi, took the step is yet to be ascertained.

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Rohit Meena said that on Thursday the police control room received a phone call that a student was found hanging in his IIT hostel room. On reaching the spot, the police team found the deceased hanging from a ceiling fan with a bedsheet.

“During the enquiry, we learnt that the student’s phone was not reachable to his family members. They informed his friend, who, in turn, alerted the security of the hostel. The security staff went to check on him at his hostel room and found the door locked from inside. They broke open the door and found the student hanging from the ceiling fan,” Meena said.

Police said that the body was shifted to a government hospital mortuary for autopsy and the family of the student has been informed about his death. The crime spot was thoroughly investigated by the police probe team.

The police were enquiring with friends, family members and staffers on the campus to know if the student was under any kind of duress because of academic pressure or was upset over any other matter, the police said.

“Further investigation is underway from all angles,” added Meena.

“It is a really unfortunate incident. At the moment, it is being investigated by the police, after which other details will be shared,” said an IIT Delhi official.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290)