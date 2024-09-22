IMD forecasts a delayed monsoon retreat this year

Another day of no rain meant that Delhi residents on Sunday experienced sweltering heat with worsening air quality, as the retreat of the monsoon season continued to be delayed in the Capital and its surrounding regions. Meteorological officials said that the city recorded its second hottest day of the month so far with the maximum temperature touching 36 degrees Celsius (°C). Like Saturday, no rain was recorded at any weather station on Sunday too, and officials said that this dry spell is expected to continue till Tuesday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Like Saturday, no rain was recorded at any weather station on Sunday too, and officials said that this dry spell is expected to continue till Tuesday. India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said that the city may record isolated drizzle after September 25.

ALSO READ- ‘India’s 5G market bigger than US': PM Modi to Indian diaspora in New York

According to weather officials, the maximum temperature increased and touched 36°C on Sunday – two degrees above normal for this time of the year. It was the highest this month since September 4, when it touched 36.2°C.

The hot and dry weather, meanwhile, led to a deterioration in the air quality in the last 24 hours. The average air quality index (AQI) stood at 164 (moderate) at 4pm on Sunday — it was 116 (moderate) at the same time on Saturday.

Meanwhile, IMD has forecast the possibility of the southwest monsoon withdrawing from parts of western Rajasthan and the Kachchh area from Monday. However, experts said a further withdrawal from the remaining parts of northwest India is likely to be delayed, and would be further delayed for Delhi.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet meteorology, said a low pressure area is forming near the Bay of Bengal, which might turn into a depression and move towards central India. “This will bring easterly winds and so withdrawal after Rajasthan and Kachchh is likely to be delayed. The withdrawal, which commences around September 17, is already delayed and should be further delayed for Delhi,” he said.

ALSO READ- ‘America-India spirit new AI power’: PM Modi tells Indian diaspora in New York| Top 10 quotes

The normal date for monsoon withdrawal from Delhi is September 25. Withdrawal was declared over Delhi on September 30 last year.

In its all-India weather bulletin on Sunday, IMD said,” Conditions are becoming favourable for withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from parts of West Rajasthan and Kachchh around September 23.” IMD officials did not comment on further withdrawal from the remaining parts of the country.

The temperature on Sunday was also more than the 34.7°C recorded a day ago. A mostly wet September, which has seen 14 days of rain and 192.5mm of monthly rainfall in total, has kept Delhi’s maximum in check on most days. It has been below 30°C on four days this month, going as low as 27.6°C on September 14.

The minimum temperature too on Sunday increased, although marginally. At 25.4°C, it was a degree above normal. It stood at 25°C a day earlier. Forecasts show the maximum and minimum are likely to hover around 36°C and 25°C, respectively, till Tuesday, before marginally dipping by one to two degrees on Wednesday.

ALSO READ- Marxist leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake is Sri Lanka's new president

Like Saturday, no rain was recorded at any weather station on Sunday too, and officials said that this dry spell is expected to continue till Tuesday. However, there are chances of isolated drizzle in parts of the city on Wednesday, officials in the India Meteorological Department (IMD) added.

According to weather officials, the maximum temperature increased and touched 36°C on Sunday – two degrees above normal for this time of the year. It was the highest this month since September 4, when it touched 36.2°C.

The hot and dry weather, meanwhile, led to a deterioration in the air quality in the last 24 hours. The average air quality index (AQI) stood at 164 (moderate) at 4pm on Sunday — it was 116 (moderate) at the same time on Saturday.

Meanwhile, IMD has forecast the possibility of the southwest monsoon withdrawing from parts of western Rajasthan and the Kachchh area from Monday. However, experts said a further withdrawal from the remaining parts of northwest India is likely to be delayed, and would be further delayed for Delhi.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet meteorology, said a low pressure area is forming near the Bay of Bengal, which might turn into a depression and move towards central India. “This will bring easterly winds and so withdrawal after Rajasthan and Kachchh is likely to be delayed. The withdrawal, which commences around September 17, is already delayed and should be further delayed for Delhi,” he said.

The normal date for monsoon withdrawal from Delhi is September 25.

In its all-India weather bulletin on Sunday, IMD said,” Conditions are becoming favourable for withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from parts of West Rajasthan and Kachchh around September 23.” IMD officials did not comment on further withdrawal from the remaining parts of the country.

The temperature on Sunday was also more than the 34.7°C recorded a day ago. A mostly wet September, which has seen 14 days of rain and 192.5mm of monthly rainfall in total, has kept Delhi’s maximum in check on most days. It has been below 30°C on four days this month, going as low as 27.6°C on September 14.

The minimum temperature too on Sunday increased, although marginally. At 25.4°C, it was a degree above normal. It stood at 25°C a day earlier. Forecasts show the maximum and minimum are likely to hover around 36°C and 25°C, respectively, till Tuesday, before marginally dipping by one to two degrees on Wednesday.