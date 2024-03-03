IMD forecasts dip in Delhi’s minimum temperature from Monday

Parts of Delhi recorded light to moderate rain in the early hours of Sunday, even as widespread thundershowers, gusty winds and hail were witnessed in Haryana and Punjab. A majority of the passing rain clouds gave Delhi a miss on Saturday, while only one active spell was seen in the early hours of Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The minimum was recorded at 13.7°C on Sunday. (Vipin Kumar/HT photo)

The impact of this prevailing western disturbance is set to weaken further by Monday, with no rain expected in the coming days. With clear skies and the return of cold northwesterly winds, the minimum temperature in the Capital is likely to dip to 10 degrees Celsius (°C) again, it added.

Delhi’s minimum temperature was recorded at 13.7°C on Sunday, which is around normal for this time of the season. It was 18.2°C on Saturday. The minimum is expected to gradually drop over the next three days, possibly plunging to 10°C in places, officials aware of the matter said.

“This will be due to the return of the cold northwesterly winds. We have seen fresh snowfall in the higher reaches and its impact will be felt late in the night and in the early hours of the day. Clear skies will also be back, making the days warm and the nights cool,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist at IMD.

IMD data showed Safdarjung, representative of Delhi’s weather, received 4 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Sunday. Parts of north and northwest Delhi, however, recorded the maximum amount of rainfall. Rajghat recorded 28.5 mm of rainfall, Pitampura 22 mm, Pusa 10 mm and Ridge 9.6 mm during the same period.

In terms of maximum temperature, Delhi recorded a high of 26.2°C, which was one degree below normal. It was 25.2°C a day earlier. Delhi’s maximum is likely to hover between 26°C and 27°C over the next three days, forecasts showed.

Delhi’s air quality also remained “moderate” due to the rain and strong winds. The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 126 (moderate) at 4 pm on Sunday, while it was 117 (moderate) at the same time on Saturday.

Forecasts by the Centre’s Early Warning System for Delhi showed that the Capital’s air quality is likely to remain in the “moderate” category till Wednesday.