Independence Day: The India we love

In our diversity, there is unparalleled beauty. As we proudly carry on the legacy of our unity in diversity, we celebrate India’s rich handicrafts that represent our history, our eclectic culture, religions and traditions. Our photo editor Jasjeet Plaha took these shots with her smartphone in the picturesque Karma Lakelands, Gurugram, attempting to do justice to the ethos of our great nation that has sailed through the mightiest of storms, only to emerge stronger and more united than ever. Happy Independence Day!

This green chanderi kurta has been paired with the timeless bhujodi woven dupattas. The mirror work and raw trims showcase the beauty of Indian rustic crafts. (Photo: Jasjeet Plaha/HT)

This rust orange dhoti-kurta is the result of preserving waste and crafting a brand new design, keeping in mind the need of the hour, sustainability. (Photo: Jasjeet Plaha/HT)

Hand quilted vest, made in silk in elegant white teamed with a saffron turban represents valour, courage and truthfulness, the values imbibed in our soil. (Photo: Jasjeet Plaha/HT)

The two art forms, paintings and jewels come together to create this white pure silk organza saree.The border shows hand painted white bougainvillea, handpicked crystals, beads, and threads. As for the kurta, it is in linen while the dhoti is khadi. (Photo: Jasjeet Plaha/HT)

Pure white kurtas paired with traditional juttis work for an ethnic yet contemporary look. While the one in the center brings alive tagai work on a cotton kurta, the green jacket is of handloom silk with kantha stitch embroidery. (Photo: Jasjeet Plaha/HT)

Photos: Jasjeet Plaha

Concept: Shara Ashraf Prayag

Styling and Production : Ruchika Garg

Featuring: Actors Sapna Dutta & Rohit Tanan, models Sweksha Singh, Manpreet Singh, Anita Sharma & Aman Vohra

Location: Karma Lakelands

Agency: SS Model Management

Hair and makeup: Blossom Kochhar Academy

Jewellery Designer: Archana Aggarwal

Outfits: Khanijo, Shanti Banaras, Saundh, Shilpsutra