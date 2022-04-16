Jahangirpuri violence: Shah directs Delhi Police to take action; CM says onus on Centre to ensure peace
Union home minister Amit Shah spoke to top Delhi Police officers and directed them to take necessary action in wake of Jahangirpuri violence during a procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday, according to news agency PTI. Clashes broke out between two communities in the Jahangirpuri area as stones were pelted at a procession taken out on Hanuman Jayanti.
Several police personnel were reportedly injured and some vehicles were torched by mobs.
"A clash broke out between two communities. But we have deployed adequate forces and senior officers are also on the spot. The situation is being brought under control now," said a senior police officer.
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said it is the Centre's responsibility to ensure peace is maintained in the national capital.
''I also appeal to the people to maintain peace and order," he tweeted.
The Delhi Police has deployed adequate security personnel including senior officers to control the situation.
The home minister spoke to the commissioner of police and special commissioner (law and order) and directed them to take all necessary action following the Jahangirpuri violence, news agency PTI quoted sources as saying.
The force also apprised the top functionaries of the Union home ministry about the violence which took place during a procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.
The home ministry has given necessary directions to the Delhi Police and is keeping a close watch on the situation, the sources said.
They said additional forces were also deployed in other sensitive areas, besides those adjoining Jahangirpuri.
(With inputs from PTI)
QR code based digital payment system starts at head post offices
In an effort to make its services customer friendly, the Department of Posts has started UPI QR code based digital payment system at all booking counters of head post offices across the country including Varanasi. Postmaster general of Varanasi region, Krishna Kumar Yadav said in the first phase, this service has been started from April 16.
Derailment delays train services for over 14 hours
Mumbai Local train services on main Central Railways between CSMT and Kalyan were affected for over 14 hours after the derailment of three coaches of a mail train on Friday night. However, no injuries were reported in the incident. Railway officials said that there will be investigation if human error caused the collision. At 9.45 pm on Friday night , three rear end coaches of Dadar-Puducherry Express derailed near Matunga railway station.
HC strikes down GR allowing deduction of 10% land acquisition amount paid to tribals
The Bombay high court on Wednesday struck down a July 2010 Government Resolution (GR) issued by the state government authorising the deduction of 10% from the compensation paid to tribals for the acquisition of the Class II occupancy lands allotted to them by the government. The court was hearing a bunch of petitions filed by tribals from Vasai.
Soren faces EC probe over mining lease to self
The Election Commission of India has begun a probe into allegations that a mining lease on a government land was granted to Jharkhand chief minister Heman Soren last year, which amounts to holding an “office of profit” and hence could invite his disqualification from the legislative assembly under the Representation of People's Act, people aware of the development said on Saturday.
Radiation helps in moderate Covid cases: AIIMS study
Ruchirkumar@hindustantimes.com Adding low dose pulmonary radiotherapy to the treatment of patients as per institutional protocol, in case of moderate Covid-19 pneumonia patients, has been found to be beneficial in stopping the progression of the disease to severe stage, says a research conducted by Patna's All India Institute of Medical Sciences. Of the 13 patients studied, seven were taken up in the radiation arm and six not given radiotherapy.
