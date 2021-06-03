Home / Cities / Delhi News / Jain visits under-construction health projects
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain visits five under-construction hospital sites of the Delhi Government, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
delhi news

Jain visits under-construction health projects

  • In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Jain shared details about the status of the projects, including one related to Covid-19 care. He also shared picture of the sites.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 04:54 AM IST

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday visited sites of multiple health infrastructure projects, officials said.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Jain shared details about the status of the projects, including one related to Covid-19 care. He also shared picture of the sites.

“Visited the new under-construction building of Acharya Shree Bhikshu Hospital with the PWD team. Instructed to escalate the 270 beds of the new building to 400 beds. These 400 beds will be made fully dedicated to Covid treatment in the coming time,” he said.

In another tweet, he shared details about a project at Madipur and said efforts were being made to finish construction by next year.

“In view of re-modelling Delhi’s health infrastructure, a new hospital at Madipur is being constructed by the Delhi Govt. Visited the construction site. The work is going at a good pace,” he tweeted.

Jain also visited the new under-construction building of Guru Gobind Singh Hospital on Wednesday.

