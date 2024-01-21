A jewellery store in Shaheen Bagh, Standard Jewellers, near Okhla in south Delhi was burgled and items worth lakhs of rupees were stolen by an unidentified masked man, the Delhi Police said on Saturday. Jewellery store in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh looted

Police said the man broke into the shop by cutting the wall of an adjacent bakery shop, which he entered after breaking open the locks.

A senior police officer said a case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was being registered in connection with the incident.

The crime scene was inspected by forensic experts who lifted exhibits and important evidence. Multiple teams were formed to identify and nab the suspect, who was captured on a CCTV camera installed around the shop. It was not immediately clear how much jewellery was stolen and the exact value of the stolen items, the officer added.

According to the officer, the burglar first cut two locks of the shutter of the bakery shop adjacent to the jewellery shop and opened the third lock using a duplicate key.

“The suspect went inside the bakery shop and cut a hole in the wall towards the jewellery shop. He entered the jewellery store through that hole, ransacked it, collected the ornaments and escaped through the same route,” the officer added.