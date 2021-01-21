Kejriwal reviews progress of flat construction for slum dwellers

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday directed officials of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) to expedite the process of construction and allocation of flats under the government’s “Jahaan Jhuggi Wahin Makaan” (in-situ slum rehabilitation) policy.

The directions were issued by Kejriwal during a review meeting, which he had chaired. “The chief minister has instructed officials to expeditiously allot flats that have been constructed for the EWS (economically weaker sections) and slum dwellers. He said all obstacles in the allotment of land required for the construction of upcoming flats should be removed. A total of 9,315 houses are in a ready-to-move condition for 14 identified slum clusters,” the government said in a statement.

Apart from these, a total of 28,910 flats are being constructed for 73 identified slum clusters, it said.

“We have to ensure that the construction of EWS flats for the in-situ rehabilitation of people is completed within the stipulated timeline. This has to be ensured so that we can provide shelter for every poor person in Delhi,” Kejriwal said during the meeting.

Officials of DUSIB said 9,315 houses are in a ready-to-move condition for 14 identified slum clusters. Of these, 9,315 houses, 7,400 are in Bhalswa Jahangirpuri area, where people from seven slum clusters will be relocated. , Another 1,060 houses are in Sultanpuri area for four slum clusters, and 855 houses have been proposed in Bawana area for three slum clusters.

In the previous meetings, it was decided that the construction project will be taken up in three phases, and the EWS flats will be constructed on the vacant land available with DUSIB.

“The 89,400 houses will be constructed in three phases. In the first phase, 41,400 houses will be constructed by the year 2022. In the second phase, 18,000 houses will be constructed. In the third phase, 30,000 EWS houses will be constructed across Delhi,” the government said.

The houses will be multi-storeyed, and five separate tenders will be floated in the first phase, each for a lot of 8,000 houses ( the remaining 1,400 flats are already completed). The time frame for the construction of houses in the first phase is 24 months, with a construction cost of ₹3,312 crore for 41,400 flats, which comes to ₹8 lakh per flat.

The project is being executed under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana.