Kejriwal’s health has worsened, claims AAP; party repeating lies, says BJP

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi minister Atishi on Sunday alleged that the health condition of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was “deteriorating in jail” with weight loss and episodes of very low blood sugar levels, at a press conference at the party headquarters. AAP leader and Delhi minister Atishi (PTI)

Atishi alleged that Kejriwal was being kept in Tihar jail under “a conspiracy hatched by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)”, which should be held responsible if anything happened to the AAP chief.

Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP said the minister was resorting to “desperate lies” to seek Kejriwal’s bail.

“Kejriwal is diabetic and his blood sugar level has gone below 50 more than five times. If he gets a stroke, or brain damage, who will be responsible? From March 21, his weight has gone down by 8.5kg. The day ED arrested him, his weight was 70kg and after his medical checkup in Tihar jail, his weight was 61.5kg. Such rapid and unexplained weight loss is a sign of precarious diseases,” she alleged.

HT reached out to Tihar jail authorities but they did not respond to queries seeking comments.

The minister added that BJP should be held responsible for the CM’s health. “BJP got him arrested by the CBI in a fake manner to prevent him from coming out of jail... Kejriwal is in jail today because of a false and fabricated case filed by the BJP,” she added.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said that Kejriwal campaigned every day without going to the hospital even once while being out on interim bail during the general elections. “Arvind Kejriwal and his associates know very well that amidst increasing corruption allegations, the AAP is losing its political relevance. If Kejriwal remains in jail for too long, his party might fall apart. In such a scenario, desperate AAP leaders are repeating the same lies daily for Kejriwal’s bail,” said Sachdeva.