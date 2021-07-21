Kisan Panchayat, I-Day: Delhi Police deploys 3-layered security cover

The Delhi Police has enveloped parts of national capital in a triple-layer security arrangement due to the 'Kisan Panchayat' announced by the farmers protesting against the three farm laws near Delhi, and Independence Day on August 15.

"We are in touch with Special Branch, and Intelligence Bureau (IB). Triple-layer arrangement at all borders of North district will be made. Strong barricading to be created from anti-Kisan point of view at roads leading to Red Fort," Anita Roy, Additional DCP (North), told news agency ANI.

"To counter anti-drone challenge, staff is being trained on how to respond to unfriendly objects. Coordinated training with Air Force, NSG, DRDO is also in progress," she added.

The senior police officer said that a 360-degree anti-drone coverage has been devised by the cops.

The farmers have announced launching a 'Kisan Panchayat' to intensify their over eight-month-long agitation seeking scrapping of the three laws passed by Centre in September. The farmers leaders have said that 200 farmers will go to Jantar Mantar daily from the Singhu border till the time the monsoon session of Parliament is on.

Talking about the Independence Day, Roy said that the number of people has been scaled down to 50 per cent.

"The deployment of staff for security checks has been in force for two months. Internal checks at markets, near Chandni Chowk area and inside Red Fort are being done," added Roy.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has already shut the Red Fort for the public from July 21 to August 15. The historical site usually remains closed for seven days before Independence Day, but this year, the duration has been extended, the ASI said.

The Delhi Police had earlier suggested closing the Red Fort from July 15 in view of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic and security reasons. According to news agency PTI, the police made the suggestion in a letter on July 12.

Earlier this year on Republic Day, farmers protesting against the three farm laws reached Red Fort during a tractor rally, which led to clashes with the police.

The Prime Minister of India hoists the Tricolour and addresses the public from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi every year during the Independence Day as part of the celebrations.