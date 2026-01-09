New Delhi, The Central Information Commission has advised Delhi's civic bodies the MCD and NDMC to proactively disclose data of licensed pet dogs, while noting that the existing information, though available online, is not easily usable. Make public details of licensed pets, CIC tells Delhi's civic bodies

The transparency panel was hearing a complaint related to alleged inaction on illegal dairies and queries on licensing of pet dogs in Delhi's Keshav Puram zone.

While noting that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi had placed certain information in the public domain, the commission said it was "largely unsorted, non-intuitive and not citizen-centric," limiting its usefulness for ordinary citizens.

Using powers under Section 25 of the RTI Act, the CIC advised the MCD to publish locality or ward-wise data of licensed pet dogs with searchable lists, including the names of licence holders and their colonies or residential complexes.

Information Commissioner Vinod Kumar Tiwari said such disclosure would help residents address day-to-day civic concerns related to stray and unlicensed dogs and also reduce repetitive RTI applications.

Terming it as an issue of "larger public interest", the CIC noted that concerns relating to stray and unlicensed dogs, public safety and alleged malpractices during animal capture drives are already under consideration of the Supreme Court.

The commission held that there was no overriding harm in placing such information in the public domain and that "larger public interest outweighs any perceived concerns".

It directed that a copy of the order be forwarded to the New Delhi Municipal Council for adopting similar citizen-friendly disclosure practices, stressing that transparency and informed citizen participation are core objectives of the RTI Act.

Taking note of the "alarming rise" in dog bite incidents within institutional areas such as educational institutions, hospitals and railway stations, the apex court on November 7 directed relocation of stray canines forthwith to designated shelters after due sterilisation and vaccination.

It also said stray dogs picked up shall not be released back in the place they were picked up. It directed the authorities to ensure the removal of all cattle and other stray animals from the state highways, national highways and expressways.

The top court is hearing a suo motu case, initiated on July 28 last year, over a media report on stray dog bites leading to rabies, particularly among children, in the national capital.

