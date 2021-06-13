Malls, restaurants in Delhi can now open: All you need to know about Covid curbs

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that the city will ease its ongoing lockdown in view of the declining cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) from Monday. "After 5am tomorrow, all activities will be allowed except some activities that will be prohibited and some activities that will be done in a restricted manner. A detailed order will be issued," Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference.

All educational institutions such as schools, colleges and other academic organisations will remain shut, Arvind Kejriwal said. All religious, social and cultural gatherings will also remain suspended, he said. Religious places will be opened but visitors will not be allowed, Kejriwal added.

Here is all you need to know about the easing of Delhi's Covid-19 lockdown:

Restaurants will be allowed to open at 50% seating capacity in Delhi. This system will be followed for a week and in case the cases increase, stricter restrictions to be imposed.

Private offices will run on 50% capacity from 9am to 5pm from Monday. All market complexes and malls will now be completely open from 10am to 8pm. However, they are mandated to follow social distancing norms and take Covid-19 appropriate precautions.

Spas, gyms and yoga institutes public parks and gardens will also remain closed. In government offices, there will be 100% attendance for group A officers and 50% for the rest of them. All essential activities will continue in this phase of unlock.

Delhi Metro and buses will run at 50% capacity. In autos, e-rickshaws, or taxis, not more than 2 passengers allowed to ensure social distancing.

Weekly markets will also open but only one market per zone will be allowed.

Weddings will not be allowed to take place in public places like banquet halls or hotels. They will be allowed only at court or homes with not more than 20 people in attendance.

A maximum of 20 people are allowed to attend funerals.

If a spike in Covid-19 cases is observed in the next week, restrictions will be imposed again on markets and restaurants in Delhi, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has warned.