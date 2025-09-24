Search
Wed, Sept 24, 2025
New Delhi oC

Man attacks in-laws, kills one, injures two in west Delhi

ByKarn Pratap Singh
Published on: Sept 24, 2025 03:52 am IST

The alleged assailant, Istekhar Ahmad, alias Babbu, was overpowered by other family members and has been booked for murder and attemptedmurder at Khyala police station.

A 39-year-old woman was killed, and her 20-year-old daughter and 42-year-old sister-in-law were seriously injured after a relative allegedly attacked them with a meat cleaver at their home in Khyala JJ Colony, west Delhi, on Tuesday morning, police said.

The deceased, identified as Nusrat, worked as a bouncer. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The deceased, identified as Nusrat, worked as a bouncer. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The deceased, identified as Nusrat, worked as a bouncer. Police said her daughter, Saniya, lost a finger in the attack. The alleged assailant, Istekhar Ahmad, alias Babbu, was overpowered by other family members and handed over to police. He has been booked for murder and attempted murder at Khyala police station.

Deputy commissioner of police (West) Sharad Bhaskar said police received information about the assault at 8.05am. “The other two injured women were already shifted to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. The accused was caught red-handed and handed over to the police,” Bhaskar said.

A senior officer said Ahmad blamed his in-laws, particularly Nusrat, for his separation from his wife, who allegedly eloped with another man weeks ago. Carrying a newly bought cleaver in a tiffin box, Ahmad attacked Nusrat after she offered him tea, then struck Saniya and Akbari when they intervened.

Police added Nusrat’s husband is in jail, and she is the sole breadwinner for four daughters.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / Man attacks in-laws, kills one, injures two in west Delhi
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On