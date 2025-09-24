Man attacks in-laws, kills one, injures two in west Delhi

A 39-year-old woman was killed, and her 20-year-old daughter and 42-year-old sister-in-law were seriously injured after a relative allegedly attacked them with a meat cleaver at their home in Khyala JJ Colony, west Delhi, on Tuesday morning, police said. The deceased, identified as Nusrat, worked as a bouncer. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The deceased, identified as Nusrat, worked as a bouncer. Police said her daughter, Saniya, lost a finger in the attack. The alleged assailant, Istekhar Ahmad, alias Babbu, was overpowered by other family members and handed over to police. He has been booked for murder and attempted murder at Khyala police station.

Deputy commissioner of police (West) Sharad Bhaskar said police received information about the assault at 8.05am. “The other two injured women were already shifted to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. The accused was caught red-handed and handed over to the police,” Bhaskar said.

A senior officer said Ahmad blamed his in-laws, particularly Nusrat, for his separation from his wife, who allegedly eloped with another man weeks ago. Carrying a newly bought cleaver in a tiffin box, Ahmad attacked Nusrat after she offered him tea, then struck Saniya and Akbari when they intervened.

Police added Nusrat’s husband is in jail, and she is the sole breadwinner for four daughters.