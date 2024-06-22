Man fires pellet gun at friend to avenge trolling on social media, 4 injured

The Delhi Police on Friday said it arrested a 23-year-old man who allegedly fired a pellet gun at a man and injured him and three bystanders, including a minor girl, in the BG1 block, Shalimar Bagh, northwest Delhi. Police said the incident took place in Shalimar Bagh area. (HT Photo)

Police said the accused was targeting the man as the latter had trolled him on Instagram in multiple videos. The incident took place late on Thursday. The accused was identified as Vipin Kumar, police said, adding that a knife and a pellet gun were seized from him.

According to police, they received a PCR call about the incident at 9.30pm from a local, who saw the incessant firing in the lane.

The injured people, Harsh, 22, Sumit, 24, Nanhe, 50 (all single names) and a 14-year-old girl were found lying injured on the ground. Police said Kumar and Harsh are known to each other. Kumar had tried to flee and was caught in the area by local police staff who spotted him with the gun, officers said.

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Jitendra Kumar Meena said the accused had a scuffle with Harsh online. “Harsh was standing with his friend Sumit when the accused came and fired from a distance. The two bystanders including the minor girl were injured. The accused had a scuffle over some online trolling. Kumar has been caught and booked in a case of Arms Act and assault,” said DCP Meena.

According to investigators, Kumar threatened Harsh and asked him not to speak to his girlfriend. “He threatened Harsh online. Harsh then made Instagram reels tagging Kumar and hurling abuses at him. He mocked Kumar and threatened him. This irked Kumar who then arranged weapons and went to Harsh’s house,” said an officer asking not to be named.

Police are questioning Kumar about the weapons and how he sourced them. They are also looking for his criminal involvements, if any. All the injured people were rushed to the hospital and were stable after the primary treatment, police said.