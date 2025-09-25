Man held for running over hotel manager in Rao Tula Ram Flyover road rage

Nearly a week after a hotel manager was run over in a road rage incident on the Rao Tula Ram Flyover in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Vihar, police arrested one man in connection with the case. Victim was run over after minor crash on Sept 15; cops tracked suspect through raids, vehicle seizure, and repair shop trail in GK-I. (HT Arcguve)

Deputy commissioner of police (Southwest) Amit Goel said that in the early hours of September 15, the victim’s Honda City brushed against a Baleno car, triggering a heated argument. “When he stepped out of his vehicle, the driver of a SUV car allegedly ran him over and fled, leaving Jain injured,” Goel said.

Police registered a case at the Vasant Vihar station and scanned over 200 CCTV cameras to trace the suspect vehicle. The car, registered to a deceased owner, was being used by his three sons. After multiple raids, police identified and arrested Gaurav Bhardwaj, who had driven the car to Dwarka that night. Investigators said Bhardwaj replaced the damaged windshield the next day at a GK-I mechanic shop, which was later traced. His vehicle has been seized.