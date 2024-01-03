Massive fire at factory in Delhi's Bawana, no injuries reported
Jan 03, 2024 08:08 AM IST
The fire incident was reported at a factory in Sector-3 near Sai Dharam Kaanta in Bawana industrial area at around 1.40 am.
A massive fire erupted at a factory in Delhi's Bawana industrial area in the early hours of Wednesday.
The Delhi Fire Service Department received a distress call at around 1:40 a.m., alerting them to the raging fire.
The fire was reported in a factory situated in Sector 3 near Sai Dharam Kaanta in the Bawana industrial area.
A total of 25 fire tenders rushed to the spot and started an operation.
No casualties or injuries to anyone were reported.
The fire has been brought under control, officials said.
