Massive fire at factory in Delhi's Bawana, no injuries reported

Massive fire at factory in Delhi's Bawana, no injuries reported

ByHT News Desk
Jan 03, 2024 08:08 AM IST

The fire incident was reported at a factory in Sector-3 near Sai Dharam Kaanta in Bawana industrial area at around 1.40 am.

A massive fire erupted at a factory in Delhi's Bawana industrial area in the early hours of Wednesday.

A total of 25 fire tenders rushed to the spot.
A total of 25 fire tenders rushed to the spot.

The Delhi Fire Service Department received a distress call at around 1:40 a.m., alerting them to the raging fire.

The fire was reported in a factory situated in Sector 3 near Sai Dharam Kaanta in the Bawana industrial area.

A total of 25 fire tenders rushed to the spot and started an operation.

No casualties or injuries to anyone were reported.

The fire has been brought under control, officials said.

