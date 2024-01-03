Massive fire at factory in Delhi's Bawana, no injuries reported

A massive fire erupted at a factory in Delhi's Bawana industrial area in the early hours of Wednesday. A total of 25 fire tenders rushed to the spot.

The Delhi Fire Service Department received a distress call at around 1:40 a.m., alerting them to the raging fire.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The fire was reported in a factory situated in Sector 3 near Sai Dharam Kaanta in the Bawana industrial area.

A total of 25 fire tenders rushed to the spot and started an operation.

No casualties or injuries to anyone were reported.

The fire has been brought under control, officials said.