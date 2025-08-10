Maximum temperature lowest in 34 years
ByHT Correspodent
Published on: Aug 10, 2025 04:12 am IST
Delhi recorded its coldest August day in 34 years with a max of 26.4°C due to persistent rain, with temperatures expected to rise next week.
The persistent rain kept Delhi’s maximum temperature at 26.4°C on Saturday — the lowest for August in at least 34 years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The last colder August day was on August 28, 1991, when the maximum was 25.8°C.
Saturday’s minimum temperature was 23.8°C, less than three degrees below the day’s maximum.
IMD officials said the cool spell will last through at least Sunday, before temperatures rise next week.
“On Sunday, the maximum is likely to be 28–30°C, with a minimum of 23–25°C. From Monday, the maximum may rise to around 33°C and the minimum to 24–26°C,” an IMD official said on Saturday.
Rainfall eased in the second half of Saturday, with only 0.6 mm recorded between 5.30pm and 8.30pm.
